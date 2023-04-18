Submit Release
United Community Banks, Inc. Reports First Quarter Results

Customer Deposit Growth of 10%, Organic Loan Growth of 8%, Asset Quality and Capital Levels Remained Strong

/EIN News/ -- GREENVILLE, S.C., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) (United) today announced that net income for the 2023 first quarter was $62.3 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income was $101.9 million. Diluted earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter represented an increase of $0.09 or 21%, from the first quarter a year ago and a decrease of $0.22 or 30% from the fourth quarter of 2022. On an operating basis, United’s diluted earnings per share of $0.58 was up 16% from the year-ago quarter. The primary drivers of the increased earnings per share year-over-year were increased interest rates and organic loan growth. The linked-quarter decrease in earnings per share was primarily driven by higher deposit and borrowed funds interest cost as well as changes in deposit composition toward more expensive time deposits during the quarter. United’s return on assets was 0.95%, or 1.06% on an operating basis. Return on equity was 7.3% and return on tangible common equity was 11.6%. On a pre-tax, pre-provision basis, operating return on assets was 1.71% for the quarter. At quarter end, tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.2%, up 29 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2022.

Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton stated, “This was another solid quarter for United. Deposit growth reflected the strength of our customer franchise, and our loan growth was within our stated target range of mid to high single digits. While our net interest margin did contract from the previous quarter due to higher deposit costs, we continued to generate strong returns and strengthen our balance sheet.” Harton continued, “On the strategic front, we continue to expand the company into exciting growth markets that we know and where we can partner with organizations that align with our values and culture. We are very glad to welcome Progress officially into the United team, adding to our growth opportunities in Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. Our recently announced partnership with First National Bank of South Miami will also bring great opportunities and a talented team to the company. I couldn’t be more excited to welcome them to our team.”

United’s net interest margin decreased by 15 basis points to 3.61% from the fourth quarter. The average yield on United’s interest-earning assets was up 44 basis points to 4.76%, but its cost of deposits increased by 61 basis points to 1.10%, leading to the reduction in the net interest margin. Net charge-offs were $7.1 million or 0.17% of average loans during the quarter, flat compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, and NPAs were 28 basis points relative to total assets, up 10 basis points from the previous quarter.

Mr. Harton concluded, “We continue to believe that 2023 will be a great year for United, despite the uncertainty in the economic environment. We remain focused on being a great partner for our clients and communities; growing our business and being prepared to manage through any challenges that lie ahead. We continue to strengthen our teams, recruiting great bankers and adding new locations, most recently in Atlanta and Charleston, South Carolina. Consistent with building for our future, we also recently announced a refresh of our brand with a new logo to be rolled out to our markets through 2024. While the brand will present itself as more modern and forward-looking, it also continues to symbolize our commitment to service and to community that has been our focus for more than 70 years.”

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

  • Net income of $62.3 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $101.9 million
  • EPS increased by 21% compared to first quarter 2022 on a GAAP basis and 16% on an operating basis; compared to fourth quarter 2022, EPS decreased 30% on a GAAP basis and 23% on an operating basis
  • Return on assets of 0.95%, or 1.06% on an operating basis
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets of 1.71% on an operating basis
  • Return on common equity of 7.3%
  • Return on tangible common equity of 11.6% on an operating basis
  • A provision for credit losses of $21.8 million, which decreased the allowance for loan losses to 1.03% of loans from 1.04% in the fourth quarter. The first quarter provision included $10.4 million to establish an initial allowance on loans acquired in the Progress transaction.
  • Loan production of $1.4 billion, resulting in organic loan growth, excluding acquired Progress balances, of 8% annualized for the quarter
  • Customer deposits were up $525 million, or 10% annualized, excluding acquired Progress balances
  • Total deposits are estimated to be 76% insured or collateralized
  • Net interest margin of 3.61% was down 15 basis points from the fourth quarter due to increased deposit costs
  • Mortgage closings of $225 million compared to $462 million a year ago; mortgage rate locks of $335 million compared to $757 million a year ago
  • Noninterest income was down $3.1 million on a linked quarter basis, primarily driven by lower positive marks on certain equity and limited partnership investments, lower services charges and fees and securities losses, partially offset by higher mortgage fees
  • Noninterest expenses increased by $22.5 million compared to the fourth quarter on a GAAP basis and by $15.3 million on an operating basis, mostly due to closing the Progress acquisition on January 3, 2023
  • Efficiency ratio of 57.2%, or 53.7% on an operating basis
  • Net charge-offs of $7.1 million, or 17 basis points as a percent of average loans, flat from the net charge-offs level experienced in the fourth quarter
  • Nonperforming assets of 0.28% of total assets, up 10 basis points compared to December 31, 2022
  • Quarterly common shareholder dividend of $0.23 per share declared during the quarter, an increase of 10% year-over-year
  • We completed the acquisition of Progress Financial Corporation and its banking subsidiary Progress Bank and Trust with $1.8 billion in assets on January 3, 2023; financial returns are expected to be within our desired thresholds

Conference Call

United will hold a conference call on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 11 a.m. ET to discuss the contents of this press release and to share business highlights for the quarter. Participants can pre-register for the conference call by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10177198/f8dc6d5780. Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling 1-866-777-2509. Participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the call start time. The conference call also will be webcast and can be accessed by selecting “Events and Presentations” under “News and Events” within the Investor Relations section of the company's website, www.ucbi.com.


UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.            
Selected Financial Information            
(in thousands, except per share data)            
      2023       2022     First Quarter
2023 - 2022
Change
    First
Quarter 		  Fourth Quarter   Third
Quarter 		  Second Quarter   First
Quarter 		 
INCOME SUMMARY                        
Interest revenue   $ 279,487     $ 240,831     $ 213,887     $ 187,378     $ 171,059      
Interest expense     68,017       30,943       14,113       8,475       7,267      
Net interest revenue     211,470       209,888       199,774       178,903       163,792     29 %
Provision for credit losses     21,783       19,831       15,392       5,604       23,086      
Noninterest income     30,209       33,354       31,922       33,458       38,973     (22 )
Total revenue     219,896       223,411       216,304       206,757       179,679     22  
Noninterest expenses     139,805       117,329       112,755       120,790       119,275     17  
Income before income tax expense     80,091       106,082       103,549       85,967       60,404     33  
Income tax expense     17,791       24,632       22,388       19,125       12,385     44  
Net income     62,300       81,450       81,161       66,842       48,019     30  
Merger-related and other charges     8,631       1,470       1,746       7,143       9,016      
Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges     (1,955 )     (323 )     (385 )     (1,575 )     (1,963 )    
Net income - operating (1)   $ 68,976     $ 82,597     $ 82,522     $ 72,410     $ 55,072     25  
Pre-tax pre-provision income (5)   $ 101,874     $ 125,913     $ 118,941     $ 91,571     $ 83,490     22  
PERFORMANCE MEASURES                        
Per common share:                        
Diluted net income - GAAP   $ 0.52     $ 0.74     $ 0.74     $ 0.61     $ 0.43     21  
Diluted net income - operating (1)     0.58       0.75       0.75       0.66       0.50     16  
Cash dividends declared     0.23       0.22       0.22       0.21       0.21     10  
Book value     25.76       24.38       23.78       23.96       24.38     6  
Tangible book value (3)     17.59       17.13       16.52       16.68       17.08     3  
Key performance ratios:                        
Return on common equity - GAAP (2)(4)     7.34 %     10.86 %     11.02 %     9.31 %     6.80 %    
Return on common equity - operating (1)(2)(4)     8.15       11.01       11.21       10.10       7.83      
Return on tangible common equity - operating (1)(2)(3)(4)     11.63       15.20       15.60       14.20       11.00      
Return on assets - GAAP (4)     0.95       1.33       1.32       1.08       0.78      
Return on assets - operating (1)(4)     1.06       1.35       1.34       1.17       0.89      
Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision (4)(5)     1.58       2.07       1.94       1.49       1.37      
Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding merger- related and other charges (1)(4)(5)     1.71       2.09       1.97       1.60       1.52      
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) (4)     3.61       3.76       3.57       3.19       2.97      
Efficiency ratio - GAAP     57.20       47.95       48.41       56.58       57.43      
Efficiency ratio - operating (1)     53.67       47.35       47.66       53.23       53.09      
Equity to total assets     11.90       11.25       11.12       10.95       11.06      
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)     8.17       7.88       7.70       7.59       7.72      
ASSET QUALITY                        
Nonperforming assets ("NPAs")   $ 73,403     $ 44,281     $ 35,511     $ 34,428     $ 40,816     80  
Allowance for credit losses - loans     176,534       159,357       148,502       136,925       132,805     33  
Allowance for credit losses - total     197,923       180,520       167,300       153,042       146,369     35  
Net charge-offs (recoveries)     7,084       6,611       1,134       (1,069 )     2,978      
Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans     1.03 %     1.04 %     1.00 %     0.94 %     0.93 %    
Allowance for credit losses - total to loans     1.16       1.18       1.12       1.05       1.02      
Net charge-offs to average loans (4)     0.17       0.17       0.03       (0.03 )     0.08      
NPAs to total assets     0.28       0.18       0.15       0.14       0.17      
AT PERIOD END ($ in millions)                        
Loans   $ 17,125     $ 15,335     $ 14,882     $ 14,541     $ 14,316     20  
Investment securities     5,915       6,228       6,539       6,683       6,410     (8 )
Total assets     25,872       24,009       23,688       24,213       24,374     6  
Deposits     22,005       19,877       20,321       20,873       21,056     5  
Shareholders’ equity     3,078       2,701       2,635       2,651       2,695     14  
Common shares outstanding (thousands)     115,152       106,223       106,163       106,034       106,025     9  

(1) Excludes merger-related and other charges. (2) Net income less preferred stock dividends, divided by average realized common equity, which excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (3) Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization. (4) Annualized. (5) Excludes income tax expense and provision for credit losses.


UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.              
Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation
Selected Financial Information              
(in thousands, except per share data)              
      2023       2022  
    First
Quarter 		  Fourth
Quarter 		  Third
Quarter 		  Second
Quarter 		  First
Quarter
                     
Noninterest expense reconciliation                    
Noninterest expenses (GAAP)   $ 139,805     $ 117,329     $ 112,755     $ 120,790     $ 119,275  
Merger-related and other charges     (8,631 )     (1,470 )     (1,746 )     (7,143 )     (9,016 )
Noninterest expenses - operating   $ 131,174     $ 115,859     $ 111,009     $ 113,647     $ 110,259  
                     
Net income reconciliation                    
Net income (GAAP)   $ 62,300     $ 81,450     $ 81,161     $ 66,842     $ 48,019  
Merger-related and other charges     8,631       1,470       1,746       7,143       9,016  
Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges     (1,955 )     (323 )     (385 )     (1,575 )     (1,963 )
Net income - operating   $ 68,976     $ 82,597     $ 82,522     $ 72,410     $ 55,072  
                     
Net income to pre-tax pre-provision income reconciliation                    
Net income (GAAP)   $ 62,300     $ 81,450     $ 81,161     $ 66,842     $ 48,019  
Income tax expense     17,791       24,632       22,388       19,125       12,385  
Provision for credit losses     21,783       19,831       15,392       5,604       23,086  
Pre-tax pre-provision income   $ 101,874     $ 125,913     $ 118,941     $ 91,571     $ 83,490  
                     
Diluted income per common share reconciliation                    
Diluted income per common share (GAAP)   $ 0.52     $ 0.74     $ 0.74     $ 0.61     $ 0.43  
Merger-related and other charges, net of tax     0.06       0.01       0.01       0.05       0.07  
Diluted income per common share - operating   $ 0.58     $ 0.75     $ 0.75     $ 0.66     $ 0.50  
                     
Book value per common share reconciliation                    
Book value per common share (GAAP)   $ 25.76     $ 24.38     $ 23.78     $ 23.96     $ 24.38  
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles     (8.17 )     (7.25 )     (7.26 )     (7.28 )     (7.30 )
Tangible book value per common share   $ 17.59     $ 17.13     $ 16.52     $ 16.68     $ 17.08  
                     
Return on tangible common equity reconciliation                    
Return on common equity (GAAP)     7.34 %     10.86 %     11.02 %     9.31 %     6.80 %
Merger-related and other charges, net of tax     0.81       0.15       0.19       0.79       1.03  
Return on common equity - operating     8.15       11.01       11.21       10.10       7.83  
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles     3.48       4.19       4.39       4.10       3.17  
Return on tangible common equity - operating     11.63 %     15.20 %     15.60 %     14.20 %     11.00 %
                     
Return on assets reconciliation                    
Return on assets (GAAP)     0.95 %     1.33 %     1.32 %     1.08 %     0.78 %
Merger-related and other charges, net of tax     0.11       0.02       0.02       0.09       0.11  
Return on assets - operating     1.06 %     1.35 %     1.34 %     1.17 %     0.89 %
                     
Return on assets to return on assets- pre-tax pre-provision reconciliation                    
Return on assets (GAAP)     0.95 %     1.33 %     1.32 %     1.08 %     0.78 %
Income tax expense     0.29       0.41       0.37       0.32       0.20  
(Release of) provision for credit losses     0.34       0.33       0.25       0.09       0.39  
Return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision     1.58       2.07       1.94       1.49       1.37  
Merger-related and other charges     0.13       0.02       0.03       0.11       0.15  
Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding merger-related and other charges     1.71 %     2.09 %     1.97 %     1.60 %     1.52 %
                     
Efficiency ratio reconciliation                    
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)     57.20 %     47.95 %     48.41 %     56.58 %     57.43 %
Merger-related and other charges     (3.53 )     (0.60 )     (0.75 )     (3.35 )     (4.34 )
Efficiency ratio - operating     53.67 %     47.35 %     47.66 %     53.23 %     53.09 %
                     
Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation                    
Equity to total assets (GAAP)     11.90 %     11.25 %     11.12 %     10.95 %     11.06 %
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles     (3.36 )     (2.97 )     (3.01 )     (2.96 )     (2.94 )
Effect of preferred equity     (0.37 )     (0.40 )     (0.41 )     (0.40 )     (0.40 )
Tangible common equity to tangible assets     8.17 %     7.88 %     7.70 %     7.59 %     7.72 %
                     


UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.                  
Financial Highlights               
Loan Portfolio Composition at Period-End                
    2023     2022   Linked Quarter Change
   Year over Year Change
(in millions) First Quarter   Fourth Quarter   Third Quarter   Second Quarter   First Quarter    
LOANS BY CATEGORY                          
Owner occupied commercial RE $ 3,141   $ 2,735   $ 2,700   $ 2,681   $ 2,638   $ 406     $ 503  
Income producing commercial RE   3,611     3,262     3,299     3,273     3,328     349       283  
Commercial & industrial   2,442     2,252     2,238     2,253     2,336     190       106  
Commercial construction   1,806     1,598     1,514     1,514     1,482     208       324  
Equipment financing   1,447     1,374     1,281     1,211     1,148     73       299  
Total commercial   12,447     11,221     11,032     10,932     10,932     1,226       1,515  
Residential mortgage   2,756     2,355     2,149     1,997     1,826     401       930  
Home equity lines of credit   930     850     832     801     778     80       152  
Residential construction   492     443     423     381     368     49       124  
Manufactured housing   326     317     301     287     269     9       57  
Consumer   174     149     145     143     143     25       31  
Total loans $ 17,125   $ 15,335   $ 14,882   $ 14,541   $ 14,316   $ 1,790     $ 2,809  
                           
LOANS BY MARKET                          
Georgia $ 4,177   $ 4,051   $ 4,003   $ 3,960   $ 3,879   $ 126     $ 298  
South Carolina   2,672     2,587     2,516     2,377     2,323     85       349  
North Carolina   2,257     2,186     2,117     2,006     1,879     71       378  
Tennessee   2,458     2,507     2,536     2,621     2,661     (49 )     (203 )
Florida   1,745     1,308     1,259     1,235     1,208     437       537  
Alabama   1,029                     1,029       1,029  
Commercial Banking Solutions   2,787     2,696     2,451     2,342     2,366     91       421  
Total loans $ 17,125   $ 15,335   $ 14,882   $ 14,541   $ 14,316   $ 1,790     $ 2,809  


UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.          
Financial Highlights          
Credit Quality          
(in thousands)          
      2023     2022  
    First
Quarter 		  Fourth
Quarter 		  Third
Quarter 		 
NONACCRUAL LOANS              
Owner occupied RE   $ 1,000   $ 523   $ 877  
Income producing RE     10,603     3,885     2,663  
Commercial & industrial     33,276     14,470     11,108  
Commercial construction     475     133     150  
Equipment financing     5,044     5,438     3,198  
Total commercial     50,398     24,449     17,996  
Residential mortgage     11,280     10,919     10,424  
Home equity lines of credit     2,377     1,888     1,151  
Residential construction     143     405     104  
Manufactured housing     8,542     6,518     4,187  
Consumer     55     53     17  
Total nonaccrual loans held for investment     72,795     44,232     33,879  
Nonaccrual loans held for sale             316  
OREO and repossessed assets     608     49     1,316  
Total NPAs   $ 73,403   $ 44,281   $ 35,511  


      2023       2022  
    First Quarter   Fourth Quarter   Third Quarter
(in thousands)   Net Charge-Offs   Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans (1)   Net Charge-Offs   Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans (1)   Net Charge-Offs   Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans (1)
NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) BY CATEGORY                        
Owner occupied RE   $ 90     0.01 %   $ (130 )   (0.02 )%   $ (90 )   (0.01 )%
Income producing RE     2,306     0.26       (113 )   (0.01 )     176     0.02  
Commercial & industrial     225     0.04       4,577     0.81       (744 )   (0.13 )
Commercial construction     (37 )   (0.01 )     (77 )   (0.02 )     10      
Equipment financing     3,375     0.93       1,658     0.50       1,121     0.36  
Total commercial     5,959     0.20       5,915     0.21       473     0.02  
Residential mortgage     (87 )   (0.01 )     (33 )   (0.01 )     (66 )   (0.01 )
Home equity lines of credit     33     0.01       (89 )   (0.04 )     (102 )   (0.05 )
Residential construction     (15 )   (0.01 )     (23 )   (0.02 )     (109 )   (0.11 )
Manufactured housing     628     0.76       246     0.32       220     0.30  
Consumer     566     1.37       595     1.61       718     1.98  
Total   $ 7,084     0.17     $ 6,611     0.17     $ 1,134     0.03  
                         
(1) Annualized.                        


 
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) 		       
(in thousands, except share and per share data)   March 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
ASSETS        
Cash and due from banks   $ 275,962     $ 195,771  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks     501,719       316,082  
Federal funds and other short-term investments           135,000  
Cash and cash equivalents     777,681       646,853  
Debt securities available-for-sale     3,331,139       3,614,333  
Debt securities held-to-maturity (fair value $2,206,874 and $2,191,073, respectively)     2,584,081       2,613,648  
Loans held for sale     20,390       13,600  
Loans and leases held for investment     17,124,703       15,334,627  
Less allowance for credit losses - loans and leases     (176,534 )     (159,357 )
Loans and leases, net     16,948,169       15,175,270  
Premises and equipment, net     336,617       298,456  
Bank owned life insurance     341,285       299,297  
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net     961,244       779,248  
Other assets     571,244       568,179  
Total assets   $ 25,871,850     $ 24,008,884  
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Liabilities:        
Deposits:        
Noninterest-bearing demand   $ 7,540,265     $ 7,643,081  
NOW and interest-bearing demand     4,769,663       4,350,878  
Money market     5,140,902       4,510,680  
Savings     1,362,520       1,456,337  
Time     2,703,568       1,781,482  
Brokered     487,756       134,049  
Total deposits     22,004,674       19,876,507  
Short-term borrowings     7,219       158,933  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     30,000       550,000  
Long-term debt     324,729       324,663  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     427,105       398,107  
Total liabilities     22,793,727       21,308,210  
Shareholders' equity:        
Preferred stock; $1 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized;
   4,000 shares Series I issued and outstanding, $25,000 per share liquidation preference		     96,422       96,422  
Common stock, $1 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized,
  115,151,566 and 106,222,758 shares issued and outstanding, respectively		     115,152       106,223  
Common stock issuable; 579,835 and 607,128 shares, respectively     11,977       12,307  
Capital surplus     2,606,403       2,306,366  
Retained earnings     542,606       508,844  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (294,437 )     (329,488 )
Total shareholders' equity     3,078,123       2,700,674  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 25,871,850     $ 24,008,884  


     
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) 		   
    Three Months Ended
March 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)     2023       2022  
Interest revenue:        
Loans, including fees   $ 236,431     $ 146,741  
Investment securities, including tax exempt of $2,110 and $2,655, respectively     39,986       23,665  
Deposits in banks and short-term investments     3,070       653  
Total interest revenue     279,487       171,059  
         
Interest expense:        
Deposits:        
NOW and interest-bearing demand     17,599       1,469  
Money market     25,066       1,012  
Savings     538       72  
Time     14,658       578  
Deposits     57,861       3,131  
Short-term borrowings     1,148        
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     5,112        
Long-term debt     3,896       4,136  
Total interest expense     68,017       7,267  
Net interest revenue     211,470       163,792  
Provision for credit losses     21,783       23,086  
Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses     189,687       140,706  
         
Noninterest income:        
Service charges and fees     8,699       9,070  
Mortgage loan gains and other related fees     4,521       16,152  
Wealth management fees     5,724       5,895  
Gains from sales of other loans, net     1,916       3,198  
Lending and loan servicing fees     4,016       2,986  
Securities losses, net     (1,644 )     (3,734 )
Other     6,977       5,406  
Total noninterest income     30,209       38,973  
Total revenue     219,896       179,679  
         
Noninterest expenses:        
Salaries and employee benefits     78,698       71,006  
Communications and equipment     10,008       9,248  
Occupancy     9,889       9,378  
Advertising and public relations     2,349       1,488  
Postage, printing and supplies     2,537       2,119  
Professional fees     6,072       4,447  
Lending and loan servicing expense     2,319       2,366  
Outside services - electronic banking     3,425       2,523  
FDIC assessments and other regulatory charges     4,001       2,173  
Amortization of intangibles     3,528       1,793  
Merger-related and other charges     8,631       9,016  
Other     8,348       3,718  
Total noninterest expenses     139,805       119,275  
Income before income taxes     80,091       60,404  
Income tax expense     17,791       12,385  
Net income     62,300       48,019  
Preferred stock dividends     1,719       1,719  
Earnings allocated to participating securities     339       238  
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 60,242     $ 46,062  
         
Net income per common share:        
Basic   $ 0.52     $ 0.43  
Diluted     0.52       0.43  
Weighted average common shares outstanding:        
Basic     115,451       106,550  
Diluted     115,715       106,677  
                 


Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis
For the Three Months Ended March 31,		        
      2023       2022  
(dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE))   Average Balance   Interest   Average Rate   Average Balance   Interest   Average Rate
Assets:                        
Interest-earning assets:                        
Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2)   $ 16,897,372     $ 236,530   5.68 %   $ 14,234,026     $ 146,637   4.18 %
Taxable securities (3)     6,059,323       37,876   2.50       5,848,976       21,010   1.44  
Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3)     422,583       2,834   2.68       510,954       3,566   2.79  
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets     472,325       3,352   2.88       1,910,411       1,020   0.22  
Total interest-earning assets (FTE)     23,851,603       280,592   4.76       22,504,367       172,233   3.10  
                         
Noninterest-earning assets:                        
Allowance for credit losses     (167,584 )             (113,254 )        
Cash and due from banks     271,210               166,005          
Premises and equipment     329,135               277,216          
Other assets (3)     1,484,936               1,369,301          
Total assets   $ 25,769,300             $ 24,203,635          
                         
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:                        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing deposits:                        
NOW and interest-bearing demand   $ 4,499,907       17,599   1.59     $ 4,667,098       1,469   0.13  
Money market     5,223,267       25,066   1.95       5,110,817       1,012   0.08  
Savings     1,416,931       538   0.15       1,436,881       72   0.02  
Time     2,348,588       12,313   2.13       1,758,895       534   0.12  
Brokered time deposits     208,215       2,345   4.57       79,092       44   0.23  
Total interest-bearing deposits     13,696,908       57,861   1.71       13,052,783       3,131   0.10  
Federal funds purchased and other borrowings     107,955       1,148   4.31       611          
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     453,056       5,112   4.58                
Long-term debt     324,701       3,896   4.87       318,995       4,136   5.26  
Total borrowed funds     885,712       10,156   4.65       319,606       4,136   5.25  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     14,582,620       68,017   1.89       13,372,389       7,267   0.22  
                         
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                        
Noninterest-bearing deposits     7,697,844               7,666,635          
Other liabilities     357,367               378,327          
Total liabilities     22,637,831               21,417,351          
Shareholders' equity     3,131,469               2,786,284          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 25,769,300             $ 24,203,635          
                         
Net interest revenue (FTE)       $ 212,575           $ 164,966    
Net interest-rate spread (FTE)           2.87 %           2.88 %
Net interest margin (FTE) (4)           3.61 %           2.97 %


(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The rate used was 26%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.
(2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.
(3) Unrealized gains and losses on securities, including those related to the transfer from AFS to HTM, have been reclassified to other assets. Pretax unrealized losses of $419 million in 2023 and $81.2 million in 2022 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.
(4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.


About United Community Banks, Inc.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) is a top 100 U.S. financial institution with $25.9 billion in assets, and through its subsidiaries, provides a full range of banking, wealth management and mortgage services. UCBI is the financial holding company for United Community Bank (“United Community”) which has 207 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, as well as a national SBA lending franchise and a national equipment lending subsidiary. United Community is committed to improving the financial health and well-being of its customers and ultimately the communities it serves. Among other awards, United Community is a nine-time winner of the J.D. Power award that ranked the bank #1 in customer satisfaction with consumer banking in the Southeast and was recognized in 2023 by Forbes as one of the World’s Best Banks and one of America’s Best Banks. The bank is also a multi-award recipient of the Greenwich Excellence Awards, including the 2022 awards for Small Business Banking-Likelihood to Recommend (South) and Overall Satisfaction (South), and was named one of the "Best Banks to Work For" by American Banker in 2022 for the sixth consecutive year. Additional information about United can be found at www.ucbi.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations, such as “operating net income,” “pre-tax, pre-provision income,” “operating net income per diluted common share,” “operating earnings per share,” “tangible book value per common share,” “operating return on common equity,” “operating return on tangible common equity,” “operating return on assets,” “return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision, excluding merger-related and other charges,” “return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision,” “operating efficiency ratio,” and “tangible common equity to tangible assets.” These non-GAAP measures are included because United believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating United’s underlying performance trends. These measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP are included with the accompanying financial statement tables.

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In general, forward-looking statements usually may be identified through use of words such as “may,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “will,” “should,” “plan,” “estimate,” “predict,” “continue” and “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, and include statements related to the expected financial returns of the acquisition of First Miami Bancorp, Inc. (“FMIA”). Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and represent management’s beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements.

Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to (1) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the FMIA acquisition may not be realized or take longer than anticipated to be realized, (2) disruption of customer, supplier, employee or other business partner relationships as a result of the FMIA acquisition, (3) the possibility that the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the acquisition of FMIA may be greater than anticipated, (4) reputational risk and the reaction of the companies’ customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the acquisition of FMIA, (5) the risks relating to the integration of FMIA’s operations into the operations of United, including the risk that such integration will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected, (6) the risks associated with United’s pursuit of future acquisitions, (7) the risk of expansion into new geographic or product markets, (8) the dilution caused by United’s issuance of additional shares of its common stock in the FMIA acquisition, and (9) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions. Further information regarding additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be found in the cautionary language included under the headings “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in United’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other documents subsequently filed by United with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Many of these factors are beyond United’s ability to control or predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, shareholders and investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this communication, and United undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for United to predict their occurrence or how they will affect United or FMIA.

United qualifies all forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

For more information:

Jefferson Harralson
Chief Financial Officer
(864) 240-6208
Jefferson_Harralson@ucbi.com


