BOARD DIRECTOR AND RISK COMMITTEE MEMBER URSULINE FOLEY AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN CYBER RISK GOVERNANCE®

Urs serves on the Provident Financial Services & Provident Bank (NYSE: PFS) board, where she is a member of both the Risk and Technology committees, serving as Vice Chair of the latter. She also serves on the board of Greenlight Capital Re, a specialty Property and Casualty global Reinsurer (NASDAQ: GLRE), where she serves on the Audit Committee and Chairs the Compensation Committee. Additionally, Urs is a board member for a private European Insurance Software firm, DOCOsoft, and she also serves on not-for-profit and advisory boards, including an insurance innovation executive advisory board for Accenture, the NACD Connecticut Chapter, a cyber advisory board, and a blockchain startup.
"Urs recently received a lifetime achievement award for her career in technology and board service," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "As the best of directors do, she continues to expand her knowledge and impact with credentials like this to be of even more value to her boards."
The Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠ is awarded to those who have completed an extensive education program led by a global suite of board members, leading C-suite technology executives, law enforcement, and intelligence experts, all with deep knowledge of technology and cyber. Candidate knowledge is validated by evaluation across all subjects covered.
Regarding the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠ program, Urs Foley said, “Cyber risk continues to be a key risk for every organization, making it even more imperative for board members to provide cyber risk governance and oversight for their organizations. To do this effectively, cyber risk should be a regular board topic, and it needs to be supported with the appropriate level of cyber experience on the board. This cyber risk program by the DCRO Risk Governance Institute provides a very comprehensive foundation for board members, especially those board members responsible for risk and cyber risk!”
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. It is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents and in more than 35 countries. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.
