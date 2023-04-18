Secretary Blinken’s Call with Iraqi Prime Minister al-Sudani

The following is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa al-Sudani today. The Secretary welcomed the Prime Minister’s bold steps toward energy independence and, by extension, improving services for the Iraqi people. He commended the Prime Minister’s on-going efforts to reach an agreement between the Government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government on the export of oil through the Iraq-Turkey Pipeline and management of oil revenues. The Secretary discussed the situation in the region and reaffirmed his support for a stable, secure, and sovereign Iraq.