Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,403 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,090 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Iraqi Prime Minister al-Sudani

The following is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa al-Sudani today.  The Secretary welcomed the Prime Minister’s bold steps toward energy independence and, by extension, improving services for the Iraqi people.  He commended the Prime Minister’s on-going efforts to reach an agreement between the Government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government on the export of oil through the Iraq-Turkey Pipeline and management of oil revenues.  The Secretary discussed the situation in the region and reaffirmed his support for a stable, secure, and sovereign Iraq.

You just read:

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Iraqi Prime Minister al-Sudani

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more