Governor Pillen Seeks Applicants for DED Director

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen announced he is accepting applications for a new director to lead the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. Prospective applicants can apply through the Governor's Boards and Commissions portal or in writing to the Office of the Governor (P.O. Box 94848 Lincoln, NE 68509-4848). 

 

Online applications can be submitted at https://governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req

 

Additionally, Joe Fox, the Director of Business Development, will be interim director effective immediately.

 

NOTE: Governor Pillen intends to fill the position quickly and the deadline to apply is Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

