Eaton Corporation’s Raleigh Facility Recognized for Environmental Achievements

State environmental officials today recognized Eaton Corporation’s Raleigh facility for outstanding environmental performance. Elizabeth S. Biser, Secretary of the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), presented company officials with a plaque recognizing the facility as a 2022 Environmental Steward.

“Eaton Corporation’s Raleigh facility has gone beyond minimum compliance to achieve strong environmental performance goals, which helps protect North Carolina’s natural resources and communities,” said Biser. “They serve as an example of how a healthy environment and healthy economy go hand in hand.”

Stewards represent the highest of three levels of recognition for environmental performance in the state’s Environmental Stewardship Initiative (ESI). Eaton Corporation is only one of 30 facilities in North Carolina to earn the coveted designation for a commitment to superior environmental performance.

To be recognized as an Environmental Steward by DEQ, organizations and businesses like Eaton Corporation must demonstrate leadership through a commitment to exemplary environmental performance beyond what is required by regulations.

Eaton Corporation is an intelligent power management company, and its Raleigh facility manufactures three phase uninterruptable power supply (UPS) systems. The Raleigh facility first entered ESI as a Partner in 2010, and achieved Rising Steward level in 2012. The Raleigh facility was recommended for this award because it achieved Zero Waste to Landfill (ZWTL) in 2014 and has made significant reductions to their greenhouse gas emissions. The facility continues to work toward its water reduction and energy efficiency goals. Two completed projects that support those goals include replacing HVAC units with new and more efficient equipment and implementation of direct digital control systems for all these units. They have replaced 98% of lighting with LEDs and are working towards reducing water use. The plant has a strong history of environmental compliance and works with employees and the local community to provide environmental information and leadership.

“Eaton Raleigh is honored to be recognized as an environmental Steward by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality” said Jessica Keith, Environmental Health and Safety Manager at Eaton Raleigh. “This achievement would not be possible without the active participation of our employees and the support of our leadership team. We are very proud of this achievement and will continue to drive Eaton’s vision of improving the quality of life and our environment. Congratulations to our entire workforce and we really appreciate the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality for their partnership and support.”

About ESI

ESI promotes and encourages superior environmental performance by North Carolina organizations. This non-regulatory, voluntary program was established in 2002 to stimulate the development and implementation of programs that use pollution prevention and innovative approaches to meet and exceed regulatory requirements. DEQ provides no-cost technical assistance, including strategies to reduce water and energy usage, for all ESI members. The program also provides members with networking and educational opportunities to learn about innovative solutions and share successes. ESI members are required to report annually on achievement of their self-set environmental goals. Over the past 20 years member organizations have significantly reduced their environmental impacts.

For more information, visit the Environmental Stewardship Initiative’s website, www.ncesi.org, or contact Renee Kramer, Environmental Stewardship Initiative manager, at 919-707-8126 or esi@ncdenr.gov.