Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,322 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,105 in the last 365 days.

Sienna Senior Living Inc. Announces Results From Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- MARKHAM, Ontario, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. (“Sienna” or the “Company”) (TSX: SIA) is pleased to announce that it has received shareholder approval in respect of all resolutions to be voted upon at its annual meeting of shareholders held on April 18, 2023 (the “Meeting”). In particular, all nominees listed in the Company's information circular dated March 2, 2023 were elected as directors of the Company. The proxy voting results for each nominee are as follows:



Nominee
 Votes For Votes Withheld
No. % No. %
Paul Boniferro 18,900,545 98.56 276,948 1.44
Dr. Gina Parvaneh Cody 18,926,976 98.69 250,517 1.31
Nitin Jain 18,934,306 98.73 243,187 1.27
Shelly Jamieson 18,452,140 96.22 725,353 3.78
Brian Johnston 18,258,892 95.21 918,601 4.79
Paula Jourdain Coleman 18,777,931 97.92 399,562 2.08
Stephen Sender 18,797,343 98.02 380,150 1.98

Proxy voting results for all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of seniors' living options, including independent living, assisted living, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna's approximately 12,000 employees are passionate about cultivating happiness in daily life. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Nancy Webb
Senior Vice President, Public Affairs & Marketing
(905) 489-0788
nancy.webb@siennaliving.ca


Primary Logo

You just read:

Sienna Senior Living Inc. Announces Results From Annual Meeting

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more