Christina Sawyer joins Adeia as Chief People Officer

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA), today announced that Christina Sawyer joined Adeia as the company’s chief people officer on Monday, April 17, 2023.



“We are thrilled to welcome Christina to Adeia as our chief people officer. She brings an impressive track record of building high performing teams and we look forward to leveraging Christina’s experience and insights as we attract and retain industry leading talent and continue to execute towards our strategic growth plan,” commented Paul E. Davis, chief executive officer of Adeia.

Sawyer joins Adeia from Electronic Arts, where she was most recently vice president of integrated operations. During her career at Electronic Arts, she successfully created a new human resources team that supported the company’s growth and operational transformation. Sawyer is a seasoned executive whose career has included roles in human resources, finance and operations. Sawyer received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from California State University Long Beach and is a former C.P.A.

