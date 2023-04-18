Submit Release
Array Technologies, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Array Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “Array”) (Nasdaq: ARRY) today announced that the company will release its first quarter 2023 results after the market close on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, to be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877)-451-6152 (domestic) or (201)-389-0879 (international). A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call by dialing (844)-512-2921, or for international callers, (412)-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13737846. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on May 23, 2023.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.arraytechinc.com. The online replay will be available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

About Array Technologies, Inc.

Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) is a leading American company and global provider of utility-scale solar tracker technology. Engineered to withstand the harshest conditions on the planet, Array’s high-quality solar trackers and sophisticated software maximize energy production, accelerating the adoption of cost-effective and sustainable energy. Founded and headquartered in the United States, Array relies on its diversified global supply chain and customer-centric approach to deliver, commission and support solar energy developments around the world, lighting the way to a brighter, smarter future for clean energy. For more news and information on Array, please visit arraytechinc.com.

Investor Relations Contact:         

Array Technologies, Inc.
Investor Relations
505-437-0010
investors@arraytechinc.com


Primary Logo

