NYSDOT to Host Virtual Public Meeting on the Troy-Menands Bridge

Contact: Bryan Viggiani, (518) 457-6400
Release Date: April 18, 2023
The New York State Department of Transportation today announced the second of three public meetings regarding the future of the Troy-Menands Bridge carrying State Route 378 over the Hudson River between Albany and Rensselaer counties.

The meeting, a continuation of the Planning and Environmental Linkage Study the Department is conducting in conjunction with the Capital District Transportation Committee (CDTC) and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), will provide an opportunity for residents, stakeholders, and local leaders to hear and discuss options regarding a potential replacement of the bridge, which opened in 1933 and connects the Village of Menands and the Town of Colonie in Albany County with the South Troy neighborhood of the City of Troy in Rensselaer County.

WHEN: Wednesday, April 26, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
WHERE: Virtual – Zoom RSVP here to receive a Zoom link:
This meeting will be an opportunity for public involvement and discussion on the ongoing study, as well as to and learn about potential concepts for the Route 378 Troy-Menands Bridge. Additional meetings will be announced in the future.

