Freestyle Software Announces Release of Version 12 of Multichannel Order Manager (M.O.M.)

ROSEMONT, Ill., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Freestyle Software, the industry leading provider of order, inventory and operations management solutions for the SMB eCommerce market, has announced the availability of version 12 of Multichannel Order Manager (M.O.M.).

Version 12 marks the second major release of M.O.M. since 2020 and is the result of extensive conversations, focus groups and collaboration with our customers. The principle of Customer Centric development has been Freestyle's focus as M.O.M. continues to build on the industry's leading functional footprint for the SMB market.

The latest version includes substantial improvements to security and is one of the first applications to be certified under the new, more stringent, PCI–S3 requirements. In addition to many other improvements to security and refinement of the use of tokens, version 12 introduces:

Improved integrations to Shopify, BigCommerce and Salesforce Commerce Cloud

New integration to Avalara

International Shipping module as part of our continued collaboration with Shippo

Improvements to the ease of use of M.O.M.

Optimization of existing features and tasks

"We know the world of eCommerce changes rapidly and Freestyle must deliver what our customers tell us they need as quickly as possible, so we continue to listen to our customers and deliver improvements to M.O.M. at a record pace" remarked Jim Cahill, president of Freestyle Software.

"Version 12 builds on the accelerated delivery of improvements to market which began with the initial release of Version 11 and followed with the introduction of significant, new improvements in subsequent updates, so we will continue that pace with version 12," Cahill added.

"Customer input is vital to our development process and has resulted in the many substantial improvements in version 12," said Ian Ouano, director of product development for Freestyle. "We will continue this collaboration with customers in every phase of our roadmap."

About Freestyle Software:

Freestyle Software provides essential order, inventory and customer management software that integrates easily with eCommerce platforms to drive efficiency, productivity, insight and growth for multichannel retailers. Freestyle Software – proven software that helps small- to medium-sized companies grow faster by automating critical back-office functions to support an expanded eCommerce presence – includes: multichannel order management; inventory visibility and control across multiple channels; drop ship management; rapid, reliable order fulfillment; customer management; and integration with Magento, BigCommerce, Shopify, eBay and others.

