DataToBiz's Data Engineering is Helping Enterprises Achieve Better ROI

With an increasing amount of data being generated every day, DataToBiz, a global enterprise has been equipping businesses in the United States with custom data-centric solutions to drive business growth and build modern data pipelines.

“Data Engineering acts as an infrastructural layer, fueling rapid data-driven growth within business organizations,” says Ankush Sharma, Co-Founder, and CEO, DataToBiz.

DataToBiz, an acclaimed data transformation firm operating in the states, is helping enterprises make informed data strategies and achieve better ROIs. After recently completing a milestone of 5 years in the industry, DataToBiz has been dedicated to fulfilling the increasing needs for data-driven decision-making and is at the forefront of providing innovative and effective data engineering solutions to its acclaimed clients.

Working together for Data Transformation!

With the increasing amount of data being generated in today's business landscape, it's essential for companies to effectively manage and utilize their data to stay competitive. DataToBiz understands this need and has been providing customized data engineering solutions that help companies make sense of their data.

The company has successfully served various enterprises within multiple sectors and is going ahead consistently. Major market players in the states including Tosoh Quartz, FTCSolar, Nordex, Dentsu, TransSIGHT, etc have been implementing DataToBiz’s advanced data analytics, data modeling, and data warehousing solutions. This enabled them to extract actionable insights from their unstructured and big data and make data-driven decisions that positively impact their bottom line and ultimately increase ROI. Under the expertise and partnership of DataToBiz, several companies under various niches were able to:

- Track sales performance across different stores and outlets in real-time. This helped increase their overall sales by 7%.

- Reduce operational costs by 8% within a year of implementation of their Data Warehousing systems, further supplemented by BI and AI solutions.

- Reduce the average lead time (from order to successful delivery) by a whopping 25%.

- Effectively monitor the competitors’ activities and track opportunities in neglected yet potential domains with a significant increase in market share by 7% by the end of FY.

DataToBiz- A Hallmark of Trust

DataToBiz has emerged as a reliable and valued ally for enterprises from diverse industries since its inception in 2018. By offering innovative solutions that convert complex data into meaningful insights, the company has cemented its position as a trusted partner for businesses worldwide. Being the official cloud partner for both Azure and AWS, DataToBiz has proudly held the distinction of being Clutch's top-ranked artificial intelligence company in India, a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to excellence.

At the heart of DataToBiz's success lies a highly skilled team of domain experts, data engineers, and cross-functional consultants. Together, they have helped clients define their data processes, process raw data more efficiently, streamline operations, automate workflows, optimize marketing strategies, and enhance customer engagement, among other digital transformation objectives.

Through a personalized approach that is catered to the specific needs of each client, DataToBiz empowers businesses to harness the power of their data and stay ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving business landscape. As a result, the company has gained a reputation as a go-to partner for enterprises seeking to unlock the full potential of their data and drive growth and success.

Out-of-the-Box AI Offerings

Apart from driving digital innovation through data engineering services, DataToBiz in-houses two live AI-based product lines including PrepAI, the most advanced AI-powered question-generation platform, and HirelakeAI, an AI-based intelligent hiring solution, along with other innovative automated solutions under development.

"Data engineering is an essential component of any successful data strategy," says P.S Dhillon, Co-founder, and COO, DataToBiz. "We are proud to have helped many companies achieve better ROI by unlocking the full potential of their data," he added.

Media Contact

DataToBiz

Ankush Sharma

+917009935623

DataToBiz Pvt Ltd, F-429, Industrial Area, Phase 8B

Mohali

Punjab 160059

India