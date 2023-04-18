ECI Group Celebrates Residential Property Management Careers Week, Looks Forward to Apartment Onsite Teams Day

ATLANTA, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ECI Group (ECI) is pleased to announce the celebration of this week's Residential Property Management Careers Week along with the fourth-annual Apartment Onsite Teams Day on April 19th, during which the organization expresses its gratitude to the rental housing industry's onsite staff, the lifeblood of their communities.

Despite rapidly changing protocols, regulations, market conditions, and staffing concerns, ECI's onsite teams have demonstrated remarkable adaptability and resilience while maintaining a best-in-class customer experience. It is essential to recognize their efforts and exceptional work in fostering a positive community spirit.

According to Tim Johnson, Vice President of Asset Operations & Customer Experience, "Our property teams have consistently gone above and beyond to serve our residents day in and day out, 24/7. People make the difference in our industry, and we are incredibly grateful for our associates' outstanding work in keeping communities running smoothly."

ECI is celebrating Apartment Onsite Teams Day as part of RPM Careers Week to acknowledge those who have played a vital role in operating apartment communities and contributed to the industry in highly positive ways. This annual event began in 2020 as an industry-wide initiative to honor the teams who kept apartment communities running during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it has since become a part of Residential Property Management Careers Week, as an annual event organized by the National Apartment Association and its affiliates.

Please join ECI in celebrating this special week & day and discover how teams across the country are marking this occasion by exploring #APTeamsDay / #RPMCareersWeek on social media.

About ECI Group

For more than 50 years, ECI Group has been one of the most highly regarded, privately owned real estate organizations in the United States. The firm is fully integrated, with development, construction, investment, and property management groups that have garnered national recognition for innovation and performance in the multifamily industry. With a portfolio of more than 7,500 units located throughout the Southeast and Texas, ECI is strategically positioned to continue to be a leader in the multifamily industry. For more information, visit www.ecigroups.com.

CONTACT:

Karen Widmayer

KW Communications LLC

karenwidmayerpr@gmail.com

SOURCE ECI Group