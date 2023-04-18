Fortis Capital Advisors expands to the Pacific Northwest

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis Capital Advisors, an emerging RIA based in the Kansas City area, announced today that it has expanded its national footprint with the recent addition of Financial Advisor Matt Joyner in Portland, Oregon.

"Matt Joyner is a great addition to Fortis Capital. We had a goal of expanding to the Pacific Northwest Region and Matt was the advisor we wanted to anchor the new market," said Fortis Capital CEO, Rob Hagg. "Matt has a deeply rooted philosophy of comprehensive investment management, strong tax planning and building strong client-advisor relationships, which are all perfectly aligned with the values of Fortis Capital Advisors," said Hagg.

At the onset of the creation of Fortis Capital, we had the goal of building a strong national footprint. We knew this year we wanted to expand into this area. Since Matt joined our firm we have seen more and more interest in firms looking to continue their growth with Fortis Capital.," said Hagg.

Joyner said that he and Fortis Capital Advisors have very congruent philosophies.

"It was clear from my initial meetings with Rob and the Fortis team that there is an incredibly strong cultural alignment and deep commitment to clients," he said. "Fortis represents a new generation of wealth management and was the right firm to join with."

Matt Joyner previously served as Vice President with Denver-based Personal Capital, now Empower Personal Wealth. Joyner joined Personal Capital after five years with Fisher Investments in Camas, Washington where he worked with over 190 clients and $230M in AUM.

About Fortis Capital Advisors

Fortis Capital is committed to advisor growth. We provide a cutting edge platform of technology, compliance, back-office support and wealth management/planning resources for advisors to focus primarily on what they do best, procuring new clients and continually building relationships with current clients. In addition to those resources, Fortis Capital helps advisors build around their practices with strong recruiting resources and practice acquisition tools and financing strategies. For more information, please visit fortiscapitaladvisors.com or call 913.222.8862.

Investment Advice is offered through Fortis Capital Advisors, LLC, 500 Damonte Ranch Parkway, Building 700, Unit 700, Reno, NV 89521.

SOURCE Fortis Capital Advisors