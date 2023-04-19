Nearly All Remote Workers Claim They Are as Productive or More Productive

Jina Etienne, CPA, CGMA; Founder & Principal Consultant, Etienne Consulting Miki McLean, Center for Accounting Transformation Center for Accounting Transformation - Horizontal Digital

Via Forbes, 74% say working from home is better for their mental health & 84% report working remotely would make them happier. How can businesses capitalize?

Taken together, these two findings indicate that American businesses listen up and look beyond today to build more progressive workplace policies that will help employees thrive.” — Forbes

HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In February 2022, Forbes released a report examining remote work in a post-Covid-19 world and found that pre-pandemic, 36% of workers had cognitive weariness, 32% reported emotional exhaustion, and 44% reported physical fatigue. Forbes also found a study of remote workers in 2021 that stated 90% of remote workers said they were as productive or more productive as when they worked in an office. That same report also showed 74% of respondents said working from home is better for their mental health, and 84% said working remotely makes them happier and that they’re willing to take a pay cut to have that benefit.

“Taken together, these two findings indicate that American businesses listen up and look beyond today to build more progressive workplace policies that will help employees thrive,” the report stated.

To help businesses, the Center for Accounting Transformation is hosting “Building Camaraderie, Culture, and Inclusivity in a Remote Environment,” a one-hour program on April 26, 2 p.m. E.T. Presented by Center Inspiration Operative Jina Etienne, CPA, CGMA, the program will examine key elements of workplace culture and how they are impacted by the remote work model. Additionally, participants will revisit what inclusion means and explore strategies for strengthening workplace relationships that foster a sense of connectedness and belonging in a remote environment.

“Because remote work has become a business model, not a descriptor of where someone is working on any given day, it can be challenging for organizations to foster an environment where colleagues feel connected and engaged with their colleagues and the organization,” said Miki McLean, a project manager for the Center. “And since this model has a mix of modalities, including full-time work from home, full-time work in the office, and a hybrid of the two, we think this free program comes at a great time for businesses looking to not only give their employees the benefit they want or need to maintain happiness and work-life balance, but also allows companies to thrive because their employees are happier and more productive.”

Register today and learn more about Center programs designed to maximize remote work at improvetheworld.net.