The Bergy Bag: An All Cooling Cosmetic Bag
Heather Dziedzic, a Scottsdale-based entrepreneur holds the three Bergy Bag colors currently available.
The Bergy Bag is a cooling cosmetic bag designed to keep cosmetics and skincare products safe from the heat.
Mother’s Day is the opportune time to give your mother, grandmother, or even wife a unique Mother’s Day gift that is not only something she’ll actually use but something almost as cool as her.”SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Arizona entrepreneur and inventor Heather Dziedzic created one of coolest Mother’s Day gifts on the market this year. The Bergy Bag is a cooling cosmetic bag designed to keep cosmetics and skincare products safe from the Valley heat.
“There aren’t enough gifts in the world to express appreciation for our moms, but we can certainly try,” Dziedzic said. “Mother’s Day is the opportune time to give your mother, grandmother, or even wife a unique Mother’s Day gift that is not only something she’ll actually use but something almost as cool as her!”
This Mother’s Day, all cooling cosmetic Bergy Bag purchases made between now and May 15, 2023 will include two additional ice packs, an $18 value. No code needed.
Dziedzic's original vision was to combine industry standard cooling technology with superior fabrics and leathers creating a perfect balance of function and style. One of the reasons the Bergy Bag is unique is its ability to keep cosmetics like lip gloss, lip balms, lipsticks, eyeliners, serums, lotions, creamed-based make-ups and sunblock from melting.
In normal conditions, the Bergy Bag stays cool for up to four hours. It is also ideal for preventing cell phones from overheating in the summer heat and snacks from being compromised.
Designed by a cryogenic engineer, the patent pending Bergy Bag is 7” wide and 5.5” tall. It comes with a “D” ring on one side to hang from a golf or tennis bag, tote, beach bag, backpack or diaper bag. It can also clip to things like Air Pods or keys and clients love attaching their favorite strap to carry as a crossbody. Each bag is made of high-quality saffiano leather that is scratch and water-resistant.
“I want to help Arizonans save their expensive cosmetic products in the heat and during outings,” Dziedzic added. “Just because we live in the desert, we shouldn’t have to worry about toting cosmetics to activities and events because of the heat. My goal was to design something that was able to protect these products, even as temperatures rise.”
Bergy Bag can be purchased online at www.bergybag.com and at select Scottsdale boutiques, including Silverleaf Country Club, DC Ranch Village, Emmi D Salon Spa, Sparkle Bar and NakieFace, as well as the SkinCafe in Gilbert and Civana resortin Carefree.
The retail price of the Bergy Bag is $130 and includes a propitiatory, built-in ice pack that stays cool for up to four hours. Bergy Bags come in three colors - black with a white zipper, white with a yellow zipper and pink with a red zipper. Additional colors and accessories will be launched in 2023. Follow the company at @bergybag on Instagram to learn more.
About the Company
Bergy Bag is an innovative, fashion-forward cooling cosmetic bag founded by Heather Dziedzic, a Scottsdale-based entrepreneur. The female-owned and operated company spent three years researching, designing and developing this innovative product, launched in summer 2022. For more information, visit Bergy Bag on Instagram and Facebook.
