Targeting Hizballah Sanctions Evasion Network

Today, the Department of State and the Department of Treasury are taking actions against a global sanctions evasion network that facilitates the payment, shipment, and delivery of cash, art, and luxury goods for the benefit of Hizballah financier and Specially Designated Global Terrorist Nazem Said Ahmad.  The Treasury Department is designating this network and the State Department is re-advertising its reward offer of up to $10 million for information on Hizballah’s financial mechanisms, including Ahmad.

These actions are being coordinated among the Departments of State, the Treasury, Justice, Homeland Security, and Commerce, as well as with the United Kingdom, to target on elements of the network.  Today’s actions highlight the tactics used by sanctions evaders, trade-based money launderers, and supporters of terrorism, as well as the risks of conducting business in permissive industries, such as the art, diamond, and precious gems markets.  We will continue to hold accountable those who would seek to harm the United States and our partners.

Today’s action is being taken pursuant to Executive Order 13224, as amended.  For more information about this designation, please see the Department of the Treasury’s press release.

