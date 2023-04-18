Major Transmission Projects in Western Victoria is a “Monumental Mistake”

The two energy experts are raising concerns about the proposed major transmission projects in Western Victoria, calling them a “monumental mistake”, specifically the WRL-VNI (Western Renewables Link- Victoria to New South Wales Interconnector West) that could have severe consequences for the region’s energy grid. AEMO has put forward plans for several transmission projects in the area, but critics argue that they are unnecessary, costly, and detrimental to the environment.

Energy experts are urging authorities to reconsider the AEMO’s transmission plans for Western Victoria. Their report highlights concerns over the potential negative impacts on the local environment, the high costs associated with the projects, and the need for proper consultation with local communities.

One of the main criticisms of the proposed transmission projects is that they need to be aligned with the transition to renewable energy sources. Critics argue that instead of investing in large-scale transmission infrastructure, the focus should be decentralisation and localised renewable energy generation.