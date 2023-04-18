Experience the Grandest of Eid at Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi

With the Eid al-Fitr celebrations on the horizon, Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi announced their exclusive, limited-time-only offer, ‘It’s Time to Celebrate: Eid Getaway,’ designed to provide guests with the grandest escape amidst the awe-inspiring beauty of the Maldives. From exquisite culinary offerings to immersive excursions and special treats, sophisticated travellers will find plenty of reasons to celebrate the festivities in luxury and privacy with family and friends.

Book your blissful Eid getaway and enjoy unrivalled benefits:

Stay in a Luxury Villa with Private Pool of Your Choice

Fresh Fruit Platter and Sparkling Juice on Arrival

Buffet Breakfast and Dinner (featuring Arabic Special Section) at Raha Market

Family-style Dinner at Raha Market once during the stay

25% Discount on Spa Treatments

A 45-minute Coralarium Tour once during the stay

Pay for One and Receive a Complimentary Round of Shisha at Onu Onu

Complimentary Use of Snorkeling Gear, Non–motorized Water Sports, and Resort Bicycles

Access to the Kids’ Club, Art Studio, and Gym

Personal Villa Host to Attend your Every Need

A minimum of four nights’ stay is required, and the package is valid from 20 – 30 May 2023.

Known as the ‘Secret Water Island’ by locals, Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi is more than just a personal hideaway. The luxury resort boasts one of the archipelago’s largest lagoons and features 120 exquisite villas, whether on the white-sandy beach, over the crystal-clear waters, or amidst the lush tropical jungle, which connect guests to the natural beauty of this idyllic island paradise.

Guests can explore a range of breathtaking experiences, including a visit to the Coralarium, the world’s first and only coral regeneration project in the form of an underwater art gallery, dive into the nine km-long house reef teeming with marine life, relax in the Maldives’ longest infinity pool overlooking the magnificent Indian Ocean, or create bespoke souvenirs made from 100% recycled plastic at The Sustainability Lab.

Regarded as one of the world’s most panoramic seaplane journeys, the 55-minute transfer to Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi from Malé is an experience in and of itself, impressing travellers with spectacular views of the Maldives’ unique scenery.

For more information or to book, visit https://www.fairmont-maldives.com/special-offers/ or email reservations.maldives@fairmont.com