H3 Entertainment and Muverse Partner to Create Web3.0 Powered Film Project

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- H3 Entertainment, a Los Angeles and Hong Kong based company that combines Hollywood and Web3.0 technology, is shaking up the entertainment industry with its innovative approach. The company's CEO, Mark Rau, has been leading the charge in this groundbreaking venture.
Recently, H3 Entertainment co-hosted the Web3 Into Entertainment event in conjunction with Muverse and Syndicate Capital at the famous Maritime Museum in Hong Kong during the fabulous Web3 Festival. At the event, actress Natalie Yao Meng announced that she would be collaborating with H3 Entertainment for their film project, "Shadow Song”, which are produced by Sid Ganis and Mark Rau. H3 Entertainment will also release original music NFT from the film with Muverse. In addition, Muverse announced that it would be entering into a strategic partnership with H3 Entertainment. The two companies will work with the renowned Japanese artist and film production designer Yoshihito Akatsuka to develop a new animated film project, "The Interstice", that will also include NFT’s and Metaverse.
The event was attended by a number of high-profile individuals in Asia, including King Leung, Head of Fintech at Invest Hong Kong; Hadi Badri, CEO of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; and Co-organizer Albert Yip, Chairman of Syndicate Capital Group, was also in attendance, along with Bowie Lau, Chairman of MaGE Group a leading blockchain and digital asset investment firm ；Frederik Hetsch, a partner at the Web3 film company Lumiere. Investment partners from venture capital firm Zonff Partners and Hollywood Web3 Ventures LPF, such as Aria and Jaysen Lai respectively, were also present.
H3 Entertainment's ambition does not stop there, as the company is also working on another film project, a Cyberpunk version of the Chinese folklore “Classic of Mountains and Seas." With the company's unique approach to blending Hollywood and Web3.0 technology, H3 Entertainment is poised to disrupt the entertainment industry in a big way.
