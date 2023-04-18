Appfire Receives Atlassian Partner of the Year 2022 Award for Enterprise Apps

BOSTON, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlassian announced today that Appfire has received the Atlassian Partner of the Year 2022 Award for Enterprise Apps for its outstanding contribution and achievements during the calendar year 2022. This includes exceptional efforts in developing new business, thought leadership, and products and services that complement Atlassian.

Appfire was one of 26 global partner recipients honored in the annual Atlassian Partner of the Year program for its continuous efforts and exceptional customer work.

"We're proud of Appfire's achievements in 2022 and are excited to recognize them as an Atlassian Partner of the Year," said Allyce Mardesich, Atlassian's Head of Marketplace Partnerships. "The growth, innovation and passion our partners demonstrate every day is a key component to the Atlassian solutions unleashing the potential in every team. We look forward to working with Appfire to continue providing customers with valuable solutions on the Atlassian Marketplace."

Appfire is the leading enterprise collaboration software provider that makes work flow any way teams want to work, from planning to product ideation, to product development, project delivery, and beyond. Appfire gives teams the best solutions to enhance, augment, connect, and extend platforms like Atlassian, Salesforce, Microsoft, and monday.com, enabling teams to thrive and do their best work together. Many of Appfire's popular software products are sold on the Atlassian Marketplace, where Appfire has the most widely adopted portfolio of Atlassian apps with 200,000+ active installations across tens of thousands of customers worldwide. Appfire's popular solutions help teams with Workflow & Automation, Product Portfolio Management, IT Service Management, Document Management, Business Intelligence and Reporting, Administrative Tools, Agile Tools, Developer Tools, Time Tracking, Publishing, and Visual Collaboration. Learn more at www.appfire.com .

