GWGHQ LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds GWG Holdings, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in WG Holdings, Inc. ("GWG" or the "Company") (OTC: GWGHQ) of a class action securities lawsuit.



CLASS DEFINITION: This lawsuit is on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired certain WG Holdings, Inc. securities between December 23, 2017 and April 20, 2022.

GWGHQ investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) defendants intended to, and did, misappropriate GWG assets, (ii) GWG’s life insurance investment business had failed, and (iii) GWG could only repay prior investors by issuing increasing amounts of securities to new investors. In essence, defendants had turned GWG into a Ponzi scheme.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Target during the relevant time frame, you have until June 2, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

