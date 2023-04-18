Governor Phil Scott Announces Forests, Parks, and Recreation Commissioner Appointment

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced the appointment of Danielle (Danny) Fitzko as commissioner of the Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation (FPR). Fitzko has served as interim commissioner since January 2023, and has worked at FPR since 2003, including as director of forests for the past four years. She replaces Michael Snyder, who served as FPR commissioner for 12 years.

"Danny has demonstrated a deep commitment to Vermont and our natural assets over the course of her two decades of service to the Department,” said Governor Scott. “I’m confident she’ll continue that good work leading FPR.”

Fitzko will lead FPR’s 130 full-time employees across four divisions, and over 400 seasonal workers that mainly operate our world class Vermont State Park system. The FPR team works to support the diverse offerings of the Vermont landscape: scenic vistas featuring mountains, lakes, and rivers; and a strong rural identity of working lands, outdoor lifestyle, and traditions.

FPR is one of three departments in the Agency of Natural Resources (ANR), along with the Fish and Wildlife Department and the Department of Environmental Conservation.

“Danny’s vision, energy, and optimism for the future of Vermont’s forests and the role forests can play in making Vermont more resilient to the effects of a changing climate were among the reasons she was selected for the role,” said ANR Secretary Julie Moore. “She has a proven record of setting a clear vision and establishing effective pathways to implementation.”

Currently, a resident of Stowe, Fitzko has worked for FPR for 20 years, spending 15 of them managing the Urban and Community Forestry Program, which helps to build local capacity to green the gray of our developed areas. Outside of work, she can be found in the garden, the woods, or on her yoga mat.

“I am grateful for the chance to serve as commissioner and look forward to continuing to collaborate with FPR's brilliant and hardworking team,” said Commissioner Fitzko. “With a deep-rooted passion for Vermont’s forests, the mission and people of FPR, and public service, I am excited to help steward Vermont's natural environment and connect people to them on behalf of the people of Vermont.”

The appointment is effective immediately. To learn more about the Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation, visit https://fpr.vermont.gov .

Click here for a photograph of Fitzko.