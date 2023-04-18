Submit Release
40th Anniversary of the Embassy Beirut Bombing

Today, we remember the victims of a heinous terrorist attack at the U.S. Embassy in Beirut forty years ago, killing 63 people.  We stand with the families, friends, and colleagues of those whose lives were cut short.

Despite Hizballah’s efforts to use terror to drive a wedge between the United States and the Lebanese people, our close cooperation has only deepened in the 40 years since this reprehensible attack.

The United States maintains its resolve to pursue justice for the victims and remains vigilant in the global fight against terrorism.  We continue to work actively in Beirut with the Lebanese people in support of a stronger, more secure, and more prosperous Lebanon.

