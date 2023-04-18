Locus Ingredients and Veolia Water Technologies Collaborate to Develop Sustainable Water and Process Treatment Additives
Development of biobased water and process treatment additives will advance sustainability objectives and address process, water and wastewater challenges
Water is a vital natural resources, and the biosurfactant additives developed in this collaboration will advance the sustainability profile, environmental impact and performance of water treatment.”SOLON, OH, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Locus Performance Ingredients® (Locus PI) and Veolia Water Technologies & Solutions announced today their exclusive collaboration that will focus on developing new biobased solutions tailored to address process, water and wastewater sustainability and performance challenges. Both companies will combine their relevant expertise and resources:
— Tim Staub, chief executive officer at Locus Performance Ingredients
• Veolia’s expansive water treatment technology and process experience renowned for helping customers optimize water resources and overcome process challenges
• Locus PI’s proprietary fermentation and large-scale biosurfactant production capabilities
“Locus PI is a trusted industry leader in the development and production of biosurfactants and shares our value of creating a more sustainable future,” said Glenn Vicevic, chief technology officer of Veolia Water Technologies & Solutions. “This new collaboration will combine our vast expertise and experience with a concentrated focus on developing new sustainable water treatment solutions that help enable greater environmental impact.”
The sustainable water and process treatment ingredients will feature Locus PI’s line of high-performance, multifunctional sophorolipids—a type of biosurfactant in the glycolipid class—as a starting point. These bio-derived surfactants have many unique advantages over fossil-based and other bio-based surfactants typically used in water and process treatment and are produced from renewable agricultural materials in a carbon-neutral production process. Locus PI’s biosurfactants are also USDA Certified for containing 100% biobased content and have a multitude of safety certifications, including REACH registration, Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) and CleanGredients approval for use in Safer Choice-certified products, including for direct release applications.
“Veolia’s sustainability mission of ‘Resourcing the World’ is a perfect fit for Locus PI’s focus on supporting the UN Sustainable Development Goals, including number six, to ‘ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all,” said Tim Staub, chief executive officer at Locus Performance Ingredients. “Water is one of the most vital natural resources, and the biosurfactant additives developed through this collaboration will advance the sustainability profile and environmental impact of water treatment—while optimizing performance.”
For more information on the high-activity biosurfactants and additional formulation opportunities for industrial applications, visit LocusPI.com.
About Locus Performance Ingredients®
Locus Performance Ingredients (Locus PI) is an award-winning green tech dedicated to developing environmentally friendly biosurfactant solutions that replace legacy surfactants and eliminate regulatory challenges in CPG and industrial markets. Using advanced, modular fermentation technology with a low carbon footprint, the team creates performance-driven, sustainable ingredients that are USDA certified as 100% biobased and non-GMO, with no palm oil, Proposition 65, EO, formaldehyde or other trace chemicals. Each multifunctional ingredient can be used in a multitude of personal care, household and industrial applications, with low usage rates, superb multifunctionality and superior performance. Locus PI gets its core scientific capabilities from its parent company, Locus Fermentation Solutions (Locus FS), an Ohio-based, globally recognized biosurfactant company. For more information, visit LocusPI.com.
About Veolia Water Technologies & Solutions
With operations in 130 countries and over 10,000 employees worldwide, Veolia Water Technologies & Solutions (formerly SUEZ – Water Technologies & Solutions) solves the toughest water, wastewater and process challenges around the globe. Leveraging a comprehensive set of chemical, equipment and digital enabled services and products, the company helps customers optimize water resources and overcome process challenges. Veolia Water Technologies & Solutions serves customers across all industries, including food and beverage, metals and mining, power, pharmaceutical, oil and gas, chemicals, petrochemicals, pulp and paper, and utilities. Learn more at watertechnologies.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
