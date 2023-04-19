(Video) Rallies expand in Iran as anger escalates over chemical attacks, poor economy
Iran’s nationwide uprising is witnessing its 215th day on Tuesday as the regime’s organized and deliberate chemical gas attacks continue against schools across the country, leaving mostly schoolgirls poisoned and in need of urgent medical care.
Protests in Iran have to this day expanded to at least 282 cities. Over 750 people have been killed and more than 30,000 are arrested by the regime’s forces, according to sources of the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK).
Popular protests in response to these atrocious attacks, parallel to the country’s nosediving economy, are escalating in numbers, resulting in growing concerns among regime officials in this regard.
The Hengaw Human Rights Organization has reported at least 20 chemical gas attacks by regime operatives targeting schools throughout Iran.
This includes five attacks in Bukan alone, and the cities of Gilan-e Gharb, Karaj, Tabriz, Khoramabad, Dezful, Isfahan, Saqqez, Urmia, Sanandaj, Ravansar, and Kermanshah.
People throughout Iran continue to specifically hold the mullahs’ Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei responsible for their miseries, while also condemning the oppressive Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and paramilitary Basij units, alongside other security units that are on the ground suppressing the peaceful demonstrators.
Protests in Iran have to this day expanded to at least 282 cities. Over 750 people have been killed and more than 30,000 are arrested by the regime’s forces, according to sources of the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK). The names of 675 killed protesters have been published by the PMOI/MEK.
Brave youth and MEK Resistance Units inside Iran have launched a new wave of 13 different attacks and anti-regime measures in mid-April in response to the mullahs’ deliberate and organized chemical gas attacks targeting schoolgirls across the country.
• Protesters attacked the mullahs’ judiciary in Isfahan, central Iran, and Kuhdasht, western Iran.
• Protesters attacked the mullahs’ so-called “seminary” in Amol, northern Iran. These sites are used by the regime to promote its ideology of hatred, misogyny, and fundamentalism.
• Protesters attacked IRGC paramilitary Basij bases in Robat Karim, south of Tehran, and Tonekabon, northern Iran.
• Protesters attacked the regime’s “Islamic Development Coordination Council” in Shahriar, west of Tehran.
• MEK Resistance Units torched a large sign associated with the bases of the regime’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) in Borujerd, western Iran, and Nowshahr, northern Iran.
• MEK Resistance Units torched propaganda posters of the regime’s so-called “Quds Day” in Isfahan, central Iran, and Minab, southern Iran.
• MEK Resistance Units torched posters promoting the regime’s compulsory hijab regulations in Kelarabad, northern Iran.
• MEK Resistance Units torched large posters of Khamenei and regime founder Ruhollah Khomeini in the Nazi Abad district of Tehran, and the city of Rafsanjan, central Iran.
The all-girls Nabovvat Elementary School in the Dowlat Abad district of Kermanshah, western Iran, has been targeted in a chemical gas attack by regime operatives on Tuesday, according to the Hengaw Human Rights Organization.
A number of students have been transferred to medical centers for treatment. Reports indicate several other schools in other cities across the country have also been targeted today, including:
• The Shahid and Shohadayeh Makkeh schools in District 15, the Abrar School, and the all-girls Pardis Sharif School in Tehran. The all-girls Ghias Educational Complex in the Iranian capital was also the target of a chemical attack today. In other reports, students of the Qassemi School in the capital’s Tehransar district torched a flag of the mullahs’ regime.
• The all-girls Tahzeeb School and the Rezvan School in Karaj, a large city located west of Tehran
• The Nabovvat, Esmat, and Effat schools in the Dowlat Abad district of Kermanshah, western Iran. The Nasr and Dana schools were also targeted in this city.
• The Saipa School and the all-girls Niayesh School in Eslamshahr, a small city located southwest of Tehran.
• The all-girls Baharan School in Ardabil, northwest Iran.
• The all-girls Hadaf School and the Shafe’i Balu School in Urmia, northwest Iran.
• The all-girls Iman School, the all-girls Kothar High School, and the Osveh School in Saqqez, western Iran.
• The all-girls Kothar and Setayesh schools in Ahvaz, southwest Iran.
Reports from Sanandaj and many other cities across Iran on Monday showed that regime operatives launched chemical gas attacks targeting mainly all girls.
Hundreds of students were in dire need of medical care due to the resulting poisonings. The Iranian people and local activists are describing these attacks as “deliberate” and “organized” by the regime’s security forces, including the IRGC.
Numerous gas attacks and poisonings were being reported from throughout the country, including:
• The all-girls Nasibeh and Sherafat schools, and the Khadijeh Kobra Schol in Sanandaj, western Iran.
• The all-girls Shahed School in the Abiyari neighborhood of Urmia, northwest Iran.
• The all-girls Mohammad Bagher School in Mahdasht, Alborz Province, west of Tehran.
• The Aseman School in the Za’faraniyeh district of Tabriz, northwest Iran.
• The all-girls Fajr, Esmat, and Sharaf schools, and the all-girls Shahed High School in Bukan, northwest Iran.
• The Hajar School in Divandarreh, western Iran.
• The Jafar Sadegh Intermediate School in the District 4 area and the Malakzadeh Elementary School of Karaj, west of Tehran. A number of the students in the Malakzadeh Elementary School fell unconscious, according to reports.
• The all-girls Farhang Intermediate School in Ravansar, western Iran. At least two students were transferred to medical centers.
• The Parseh School in Isfahan, central Iran
• The all-girls Mo’alem Intermediate School in Kermanshah, western Iran
Parents and locals in the city of Ahvaz, the provincial capital of Khuzestan, rallied outside the governor’s office on Monday protesting the recent chemical gas attacks targeting schoolchildren in this and other cities across the country.
Iranian opposition coalition the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) President-elect Maryam Rajavi condemned the misogynist regime’s ongoing “deliberate government-organized” chemical gas attacks targeting schools across the country.
“The mullahs’ misogynous regime in a deliberate government-organized crime has engaged in chain poisoning of students in girls’ schools in different cities, which has resulted in the poisoning of many students and their hospitalization. The crime is seeking vengeance over the leading role of valiant girls in the uprising. It supplements the work of the regime’s guidance patrols,” the NCRI President-elect explained.
Protesters in the city of Kerman, south-central Iran, torched a large poster of the regime’s former IRGC Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani in the early hours after midnight local time.
A number of teachers and educators rallied outside the regime’s main Education Ministry building in Tehran on Tuesday protesting and demanding officials address their issues immediately.
School staff and janitors held a similar rally in this area today also protesting their poor living and work conditions considering the country’s nosediving economy.
Railway workers from across Zanjan Province in northwest Iran rallied outside the local governor’s office on Tuesday to protest their delayed paychecks and raise other issues.
People were protesting on Monday night in the streets of Dehloran in Ilam Province, western Iran, following reports of recently detained locals going on hunger strikes.
These detainees are being held in the main detention center of the Ilam Province Intelligence Department. These protests continued on Tuesday as people rallied again and were demanding the immediate release of the four detained locals.
Locals in the Mehrshahr district of Karaj, a large city located west of Tehran, and the Ekbatan district of Tehran, were chanting anti-regime slogans on Monday night, including:
“Down with Khamenei!” “Khamenei is a murderer! His rule is illegitimate!” “We swear on the blood of our compatriots that we will stand to the end!”
On Monday, retirees and pensioners of the regime’s telecommunications industry in Ahvaz and other cities rallied to protest their low pensions and poor economic conditions.
These rallies were also held in the cities of Isfahan, Tehran, Bojnurd, Kermanshah, Zanjan, and the Alborz and Golestan provinces. This continues previous rallies held during the past few weeks in Tehran and other cities across the country.
In the past few years, retirees across Iran have been protesting their deteriorating living conditions, especially as the government refuses to adjust their pensions based on the inflation rate and fluctuations in the price of the rial, Iran’s national currency.
In the city of Bukan in northwest Iran, local activists say the IRGC was flying helicopters over the city on Monday as authorities are very concerned about popular protests in response to the regime’s ongoing chemical gas attacks targeting schools.
And in Tehran, protesters wrote “Down with Khamenei” on a large billboard in the capital’s Modarres Highway in the early hours of Monday morning local time.
Retired employees of the state media network were rallying on Monday and protesting their poor living conditions due to the regime’s destructive economic policies, or lack thereof.
Protesters in the city of Sari in Mazandaran Province, northern Iran, attacked a base of the regime’s IRGC paramilitary Basij force on Monday. The Basij is the first force dispatched by authorities as the regime enforces crackdown measures against popular protests across the country.
The protests in Iran began following the death of Mahsa Amini. Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a 22-year-old woman from the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, who traveled to Tehran with her family, was arrested on Tuesday, September 13, at the entry of Haqqani Highway by the regime’s so-called “Guidance Patrol” and transferred to the “Moral Security” agency.
She was brutally beaten by the morality police and died of her wounds in a Tehran hospital on September 16. The event triggered protests that quickly spread across Iran and rekindled the people’s desire to overthrow the regime.
Protesters in the city of Kerman, south-central Iran, torched a large poster of the regime’s former IRGC Quds Force Qassem Soleimani .