GeoCultura Has Different Destinations This Summer

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, April 19, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Tours for the Curious Minds—Explore and Learn the Art and Culture with Scientist-Led Tours Across the U.S., Canada, Europe & the U.K.Recently launched, London-based tour operator, GeoCultura LTD, has released a series of small group tours in partnership with The New Scientist magazine, led by scientists and scholars, offering a deep dive into cultural and geological histories of some of the world’s most captivating locations.These tours are geared for travelers who want to go beyond the tourist destinations and learn how the effects of the natural environment are woven into the human history of a place while also taking in the local culture and culinary delicacies.GeoCultura offers trips both in North America and Europe including the Rockies and Badlands of Canada, the Spanish Pyrenees, and exploration through Utah.The 6-day The Rockies and the Badlands: Geology and Dinosaurs in Canada journey kicks off in Calgary, Alberta from the Calgary Tower where travelers can take in the panoramic views of the Rockies and Badlands. Travelers will also visit two UNESCO World Heritage Sites—the rugged peaks and glacial features of the Banff side of the Rocky Mountain Parks, as well as the bone-riddled badlands of Dinosaur Provincial Park, where they’ll get to see dinosaur excavation sites normally off-limits to the public. In addition, they’ll get to examine dinosaur fossils at the Royal Tyrell Museum of Paleontology, one of the world’s best and most-celebrated dinosaur museums, in Drumheller. Guests will also visit Banff and the Lake Louise area. An optional addition to this tour can be added for a half-hour helicopter flight over the Canadian Rockies. This tour takes place July 23-29, 2023.Heading to Spain, travelers can explore the landscapes, geology, culture and gastronomy of the Catalan Pyrenees on the 8-day Salt Mines to Mountain Peaks: The Geology of the Pyrenees: Spain tour departing in September. Guests will immerse themselves in the rural culture, history and cuisine of the Pyrenees and learn how earth history influenced some of Spain’s greatest artists. On this exploration, travelers will learn how mountain belts form as they take in the stunning panoramas and geological structures of the Pyrenees. In addition, guests will also experience how plate tectonics form deep holes that get filled with kilometers of sediments, discover what salt is and how its presence impacted the geological and landscape evolution, promoted trade, and influenced culinary developments. On the cultural side, travelers will view the less-visited works of two world famous local artists—Antoni Gaudi and Salvador Dali; visit an exclusive boutique vineyard located around the ruins of a 12th-century monastery and sample its wines. Finally, they’ll have the opportunity to wander through Medieval towns, including Besalu, cathedrals, monasteries, and castles. The tour will explore the influences that geology, and salt have exerted on history and agriculture. This trip begins in Barcelona and ends in Girona, Spain. This tour takes place September 9-17, 2023.South-eastern Utah is filled with untamed landscapes with deep canyons. On the 8-day A Desert Adventure: Landscapes and Cultures of Utah journey travelers will immerse themselves in the geological history of the national parks and monuments as expert guides explain the processes of how these dramatic landscapes are formed. Guests will visit Colorado and Bear Ears National Monuments, as well as Capitol Reef, Arches and Canyonlands National Parks. In addition, travelers will visit the Colorado National Monument, San Rafael Swell, the Waterpocket Fold, Boulder Mountain, the Henry, La Sal and Abajo mountains, and Comb’s Ridge, plus take in the canyons formed in the tributaries to the Colorado and San Juan rivers where they’ll learn how to read the rock layers. They’ll also visit two museums that preserve artifacts and the history of prehistoric Native Americans who lived in the canyons, the Anasazi Museum in Boulder and Edge of the Cedars Museum in Blanding. Travelers will also get to experience the culture of the area when visiting the cliff dwellings of Freemont and the Ancient Puebloan peoples as they imagine the day-to-day lives of the small communities of families who lived in the rock shelters; explore the petroglyphs and pictographs of Freemont, Ancient Puebloan and the recent Native American people that adorn the canyon walls as they learn to differentiate the various styles. In addition, they’ll follow the route of Mormon settlers along the Freemont River to Capitol Reef National Park; cross the San Juan River to Monument Valley home of the Navajo; and explore the desert towns of Torrey and Bluff, plus the adventurous town of Moab. Local experts will provide insights with evening presentations on history, archaeology, plants, and animals. The tour begins and ends in Grand Junction, Colorado from Sept. 19-27, 2023.If travelers want to be in London for the Coronation of King Charles III, sign up for the London, Stonehenge, Bath, and the Jurassic Coast: A Geo-Culture Tour of Southern England from May 7-12, 2023, which takes place the day after the Coronation. However, travelers interested in participating in the historic Coronation event can arrive a day or two earlier and GeoCultura will arrange quality accommodation in central London for you.Additional tours include:• England’s Lake District: Landscapes, Literature and Geology from May 23-27, 2023.• The Fascinating Landforms and Fossil Treasures of England’s Jurassic Coast departing June 5-8, 2023.• NW Highlands of Scotland: Geology, Landscapes, History and Controversies taking place Sept. 6-12, 2023.• London and Southern England tour with departure Sept. 3-8, 2023.• Stone, Water and Quakes: A Geo-Historical Tour of Old Town Lisbon and the Arrábida National Park departing Sept. 18-22, 2023; and Geology and Archaeology in the Gulf of Corinth, Greece from Oct. 15-21, 2023.GeoCultura tours range from three nights and four days to eight nights and nine days, and every tour is filled with stories that show how the earth, the land, the people and the pervading influences of various eras connected, to bring us to where we are today. Tours start at around $2,000 pp including meals, fees, and transportation. There is no single supplement available on many of the above tours. A reading list for each tour is available for those who are interested to learn more. Accommodations are chosen for their historic significance or qualities that complement tour themes.Additional information can be found at www.geoculturaworld.com , +44 2081 451011. For more information, contact: Arnelle@arnellekendallinternational.com or (561) 789-8286.TwitterFacebookInstagramAbout GeoCulturaGeoCultura is an international tour company founded in 2020 to bring in a focused history of the earth and its geology as a starting point for travelers to fully understand the breadth and evolution of a destination's past and present. The company was founded by esteemed scientists —fellows and academics of prestigious universities in the U.K, U.S. and Canada, and all the guides are experienced tour leaders in the field. GeoCultura offers four- to nine-night tours in Canada, the U.S., Greece, Portugal, Spain and the United KingdomAbout the FoundersRob Knipe. An Emeritus Professor of Structural Geology at the University of Leeds, and a Fellow of the Learned Society of Wales, Knipe has won prestigious awards from the Geological Society. His work has included four decades of research in the geology of the Scottish Highlands. Currently, he is focused on global Energy Transition, and works with local and national groups promoting changes towards a carbon neutral society.Neil Harbury. A former senior lecturer at University of London and founder of Nautilus, a premier geological training organization working with over 80 companies world-wide, Harbury’s ongoing area of passion remains creating and leading geoscience tours.Mark Hammond. A visiting professor at Canterbury Christchurch University and a visiting Fellow at the University of Bath, Hammond was Chief Executive of the Equality and Human Rights Commission for 5 years. He has an MA in history from Cambridge University and an honorary doctorate from Canterbury and served as a diplomat in the British Embassy in Washington D.C., helping to negotiate the Climate Change policy.###