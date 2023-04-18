Retirees going back to work to cope with inflation

With prices soaring for everything from eggs to housing, retirees are turning to side hustles to make ends meet
The good news is that there are more ways to make money in your spare time than ever. And many of them are easy and enjoyable.”
— Kathy Kristof
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Inflation and dodgy investment returns have created a new retirement trend: unretiring.
Uncertain whether their savings will last as long as they do, retirees are flocking to flexible, part-time jobs and online platforms that allow them to rent out assets, like spare bedrooms and swimming pools.
That allows them to take less from savings and, hopefully, ride out this choppy economy.
“Retirement is unnerving under the best of circumstances simply because there are so many unknowns. Inflation makes it even more frightening,” says Kathy Kristof, editor of SideHusl.com, an independent review site of more than 450 ways consumers can make money with flexible, part-time gigs. “The good news is that there are more ways to make money in your spare time than ever. And many of them are easy and enjoyable.”
Some great money-makers for retirees?
Consulting
Recent retirees can find copious consulting jobs. Online consulting firms look for people with expertise in everything from business management to logistics. Most invite consumers to sign up and set their own specialties and hourly rates. They simply contact these freelance consultants when an employer request fits that expertise. Some top-rated consulting firms on SideHusl.com include Catalant, Zintro, GLG and Maven.
Focus groups and mock juries
Those who like voicing an opinion, may benefit from signing up for focus groups and mock juries. These companies enlist individuals to evaluate everything from auto designs and marketing campaigns to the prospects of a legal case. Dozens of companies connect consumers with these opportunities, however some pay considerably more than others, according to SideHusl.com.
Rentals
Retirees are often rich in assets — from big (and sometimes largely empty) homes to cars, swimming pools and yards. There are online platforms that encourage owners to rent out everything from recreational vehicles and boat to a parking space, swimming pool or camping equipment.
“If you want or need to make money to supplement retirement income, the options are almost endless,” says Kristof.
SideHusl.com is an independent site that researches, reviews and rates more than 450 ways to make money with flexible and part-time gigs. The site also publishes a weekly blog about side hustle ideas and trends and offers a Quiz where consumers can find a side hustle that matches their unique interests, skills and resources.
