President welcomes Ambassadors of UAE, Sri Lanka, Chile

HÀ NỘI — President Võ Văn Thưởng on Tuesday received the Ambassadors of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sri Lanka and Chile to Việt Nam who came to present their credentials.

Welcoming UAE Ambassador Bader Almatrooshi, Thưởng extended his best wishes to the diplomat during the holy month of Ramadan - the month of fasting for Muslims. He expressed his hope that the diplomat will act as a bridge boosting the two countries’ relations.

Bader Almatrooshi suggested the two countries promote cooperation in socio-culture and education.

The UAE is currently Việt Nam's leading trade partner in the Middle East, with annual two-way trade of US$8 billion, he said, adding that his country wants to expand collaboration with Việt Nam in various fields, as potential remains huge.

He proposed both sides step up high-level contacts to tighten political ties, especially on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

President Thưởng stressed the need for appropriate measures to soon bring two-way trade to $10 billion, adding he hopes the UAE will promote investment in Việt Nam, particularly in education, culture and tourism.

At his reception for Sri Lankan Ambassador Sajeewa Umanga Mendis, Thưởng affirmed that Việt Nam always attaches importance to developing its traditional friendship and multifaceted collaboration with Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lankan diplomat appreciated Việt Nam's socio-economic development achievements, and showed his hope that the two sides will maintain cooperation and experience sharing, and boost people-to-people exchanges.

Thưởng emphasised the importance of promoting high-level contacts and people-to-people diplomacy to intensify friendship and mutual understanding; and stepping up the implementation of existing cooperation mechanisms.

They agreed to promote bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, and share experience in poverty reduction, human development, education, health and culture.

Receiving Chilean Ambassador Sergio Narea Guzman, the leader expressed his delight at the development of the Việt Nam-Chile relations through the regular exchange of delegations and people-to-people diplomacy.

The two sides also need to promote existing cooperation mechanisms, support each other at multilateral forums, and share views and visions on international and regional issues.

With a two-way trade of more than $2 billion, there remains ample room for bilateral cooperation, noted Thưởng.

The Chilean ambassador expressed his hope that the two nations will expand collaboration in all fields, especially politics, economics and people-to-people exchanges. — VNS