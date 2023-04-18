Submit Release
Appointment decision presented to Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan

VIETNAM, April 18 -  

HÀ NỘI — President Võ Văn Thưởng handed over a decision appointing Deputy Foreign Minister Phạm Quang Hiệu as Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan and the Republic of Marshall Islands, during a ceremony held on Tuesday at the Presidential Palace in Hà Nội.

Hiệu, who is also Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs, expressed his honour to receive the appointment in the year when the two countries are celebrating the 50th founding anniversary of the diplomatic ties, and the 10 years of the extensive strategic partnership.

He pledged to do his utmost to contribute to stepping up the bilateral relations during his tenure.

The diplomat promised to work hard on promoting cooperation in infrastructure investment and hi-tech development, digital and green transformation; and enhancing people-to-people exchange and relations between localities of the two countries.

Japan is one of Việt Nam's most important strategic partners in official development assistance (ODA), trade, and investment. The bilateral relationship has been constantly developing across fields. — VNS

