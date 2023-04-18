Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,532 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,848 in the last 365 days.

Pax­ton Wins Major Case Defend­ing Texas’s Anti-Boy­cott-of-Israel Law

Attorney General Paxton has secured a victory in the New Orleans-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit while defending a Texas law that prohibits state funds from going to companies that boycott Israel.  

“Texas’s anti-boycott law is both constitutional and, unfortunately, increasingly necessary as the radical left becomes increasingly hostile and antagonistic toward Israel,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Though some wish to get rid of the law and see Israel fail, the State of Texas will remain firm in our commitment to stand with Israel by refusing to do business with companies that boycott the only democratic nation in the Middle East. In this case, I’m pleased to see the court recognize that the plaintiff lacked any standing to bring this challenge. Thus, our important law remains in effect, and I will continue to defend it relentlessly.”  

The Attorney General and Comptroller were sued over the law by an individual who made a number of incorrect claims alleging different harms, including erroneously asserting that the law violated the First Amendment. However, the Fifth Circuit rightly concluded that the individual lacked standing to bring the lawsuit, as he demonstrated no actual harms to himself or his constitutional rights.  

The Fifth Circuit’s ruling affirmed a district court’s decision to also dismiss the individual’s lawsuit due to a lack of standing.  

To read the full court opinion, click here.  

You just read:

Pax­ton Wins Major Case Defend­ing Texas’s Anti-Boy­cott-of-Israel Law

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more