CHT Sponsors Boston College Football for 6th Consecutive Year

Chestnut Hill Technologies is a leading provider of Technology Consulting Services

The Boston-based technology consulting firm, CHT, is a strong supporter of local college football programs.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS , UNITED STATES, April 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Boston Eagles are gearing up for what is expected to be an exciting season in college football. Boston College Head Coach, Jeff Haley, recently announced offensive line coach Matt Applebaum will be returning this season. Applebaum was the offensive line coach for the BC Eagles in 2020 and 2021.

In 2022, Applebaum spent the season with the NFL as an offensive line coach for Miami. During this time, he led the Dolphins to their first playoff appearance in six years. Applebaum has five years of NFL experience, including roles with Jacksonville and Washington, in addition to his time with Miami.

The BC Eagles recently revealed their 2023 schedule and spring roster. Coach Haley has also announced the addition of 14 new athletes to the spring roster.

Chestnut Hill Technologies, or CHT, is a proud supporter of college football programs, especially for our local student-athletes. Boston College is a prestigious university with an impressive history of raising athletes to become future NFL first-round picks.

Recently, the tech firm revealed that as a featured sponsor, they would have the opportunity to support the team up close for the 2023 season. CHT is excited to announce they will be cheering on the BC Eagles from the sidelines. The tech firm will also have the honor of introducing the starting lineup during the 7 scheduled home games at Alumni Stadium.

CHT is celebrating its 6th year as a corporate sponsor of the Boston College Eagles. CHT is a Boston-based technology consulting firm that helps businesses optimize their IT processes. Founding partner, Jack McCarthy, invites CHT clients to join him and his colleagues on the sidelines as they cheer on the Eagles for the 2023 season.

Any individuals or organizations interested in the cloud and/or other IT-related solutions can reach a technology consultant by calling 954-938-8281.

More About Chestnut Hill Technologies

Chestnut Hill Technologies is a Boston-based technology consulting firm that helps businesses choose the best solution for their unique needs. CHT provides an extensive list of premier services, including cloud strategy, migration, and management services.

CHT helps businesses across a wide range of industries with their technology consultation needs.

CHT Industries Served:

- Banking/Finance

- Education

- E-Commerce

- Government

- Healthcare

- Hospitality

- Insurance

- Manufacturing

- Transportation

Interested organizations can reach out to CHT directly for more information about cloud strategy about the latest tech solutions.

