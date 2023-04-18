West Coast Veterans Offers Comprehensive Guide and Easy Application Process for JBLM Military Families

West Coast Veterans is helping active duty, reservists, veterans, and surviving spouses navigate just-announced VA funding fee reduction rates for 2023.

West Coast Veterans, a leading provider of VA home loans and resources since 2001, is excited to announce the new VA funding fee reduction rates for 2023. This update aims to make VA loans more affordable for active duty, reservists, veterans, and surviving spouses, particularly for those PCSing to Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM). To help potential homeowners navigate these changes, West Coast Veterans has published a comprehensive guide on their website: VA Funding Fee Reduction Makes VA Loans More Affordable in 2023.

The guide provides detailed information on the new VA funding fee rates, qualifications for reduction or waiver, and extra VA loan benefits and savings. Some highlights include:

• Funding fees for first-time use are now 2.15% for Purchase/Construction Loans with no down payment, 1.5% for a 5% down payment, and 1.25% when paired with a 10% down payment.

o This is down from 2.3%, 1.65%, and 1.4%, respectively.

• For subsequent use, funding fees are now 3.3% with no down payment, 1.5% when you put 5% or more down, and 1.25% with a 10% down payment or more.

o This is down from 3.6%, 1.65%, and 1.4%, respectively.

• Veterans with a 10% or higher service-connected disability rating are exempt from paying the funding fee.

By offering this resource, West Coast Veterans aims to simplify the process for veterans and eligible borrowers looking to secure a VA loan with reduced funding fees.

In addition to the guide, West Coast Veterans has streamlined the VA loan application process through their easy-to-use online platform. Interested applicants can access the application directly at https://www.westcoastveterans.com/va-loan-application/.

Located in Lacey, WA, West Coast Veterans has supported the veteran community by providing valuable resources and exceptional service since 2001. The new VA funding fee reduction rates for 2023, coupled with the user-friendly guide and application process, make securing a VA loan easier and more affordable than ever for military families and veterans moving to Thurston County and JBLM.

For more information, visit https://www.westcoastveterans.com/va-funding-fee-reduction-2023/ or contact West Coast Veterans at (360) 250-3400 or Tim@timloans.com.

