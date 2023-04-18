Indoor Location Market Size: Key Players, Future Demands, Growth Drivers, Strategy, Pricing, and Gross Margin to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

The analysis examines the factors influencing industry growth in the worldwide Indoor Location Market and provides detailed estimates regarding the growth pattern. Drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, risks, constraints, and other characteristics of the market are some of the study's primary subjects. The study offers a comprehensive investigation of the company profiles, product portfolio, and corporate expansion strategies in addition to a full analysis of the competitive environment.

The Indoor Location market size reached USD 8.10 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing popularity of smartphones and location-based applications is a key factor driving revenue growth of the market. Indoor location technology is required for processes like lean automation and lean robotics in the manufacturing and logistics sectors to track goods, packages, and assets inside buildings for planning and control. Assets and large-volume objects are tracked using a variety of indoor location technologies, including Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID), Wi-Fi, and beacons. Since most manufacturing firms and warehouses install indoor location technologies to enable the micro-level monitoring of assets and objects, ensuring the quality assurance of the product manufactured, the indoor location market finds enormous opportunities in the manufacturing, distribution, and logistics sectors.

Competitive Terrain:

The global Indoor Location industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

Azitek, CenTrak, Apple Inc., Zebra Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, HID Global Corporation, Inpixon, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Mist Systems Inc

Research Report on the Indoor Location Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Who are the dominant players of the Indoor Location market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Indoor Location market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Indoor Location market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Indoor Location market and its key segments?

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Indoor Location market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Solutions

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Remote Monitoring & Emergency Management

Indoor Navigation & Maps

Tracking & Tracing Application

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

Retail

Oil & Gas

Telecom

Manufacturing

Others

Regional Landscape section of the Indoor Location report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The solutions segment is expected to register significant revenue growth of the market. Through the use of indoor location solutions, retailers have been able to enhance customer experiences and provide precise navigation for any objects or locations. With the help of indoor location solutions, businesses can connect those inside large indoor spaces with their partners, brands, and products in a variety of ways that will strengthen their relationships with customers and increase sales.

The remote monitoring & emergency management segment is expected to register substantial revenue growth over the forecast period. The main advantage of remote monitoring is that it makes it possible to track, visualize, and manage resources, environments, and facilities without requiring humans to be on-site.

The transportation & logistics segment is expected to register moderate revenue growth over the forecast period. Adoption of indoor location solutions aids the transportation industry in comprehending consumer behavior and offers valuable information that may help in expanding advertising campaigns, picking the best sites, and improving services.

The market in North America is expected to register considerable growth. North America is expected to have a substantial revenue share of the global market during the forecast period due to growing smartphone adoption and development of IoT technologies in the region.

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Indoor Location market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others. The report also discusses the initiatives taken by the key companies to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Points of the Geographical Analysis:

Data and information related to the consumption rate in each region

Estimated increase in the consumption rate

Proposed growth of the market share of each region

Geographical contribution to market revenue

Expected growth rate of the regional markets

