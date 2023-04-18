Dermatology Devices Market Forecast 2022–2030 Investment Opportunities, Industry Share & Trend Analysis Report

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 5.46 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.7%, Market Trends – Rising frequency of skin cancer and other skin conditions

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dermatology devices market size is expected to reach USD 16.13 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 12.7% in 2030, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. One of the primary driving factors leading to increased revenue growth of this market is rising prevalence of skin disorders. Skin disorders are common across the globe, posing a considerable public health burden in both industrialized and developing countries. Acne vulgaris is the most frequently diagnosed lesion, affecting more than 80% of the world's population at some point in their lives, and 85% of teenagers in affluent countries. Eczema affects 31.6 million individuals (10.1%) in the United States, with frequency peaking during childhood. Rosacea is a prevalent yet under-diagnosed skin disorder that affects around 10% of the population. Rosacea is most common in fair-skinned Caucasians, although it can also afflict persons of Asian and African descent. Dermatologists use numerous technologies and equipment to undertake skin-related treatments. Only properly specialized equipment, particularly when treating exceedingly sensitive skin, can be utilized. As a result of the increasing frequency of skin illnesses worldwide, the market revenue growth of dermatology devices is also rising.

With the reader's comprehension in mind, the team of analysts at Emergen Research painstakingly put up the new study named "Global Dermatology Devices Market." A sizable database on industry distribution is also included. The study takes into account both historical and current market conditions in order to forecast the worldwide Dermatology Devices Market outlook during the forecast period (2022-2030). Researchers that thoroughly examined the global market were able to identify the factors affecting the industry's overall growth. Strong analytical techniques, such as SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces, are used in the research to assess the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats connected to the growth of different market segments.

To receive a sample copy of this report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1462

The study outlines the rapidly evolving and growing market segments along with valuable insights into each element of the industry. The industry has witnessed the entry of several new players, and the report aims to deliver insightful information about their transition and growth in the market. Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, product launches, and joint ventures are all outlined in the report.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

Alma Lasers, Cutera, Cynosure, Lumenis Be Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bruker, ZEISS International, Genesis Biosystems, Inc., HEINE Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Michelson Diagnostics Limited

Target Audience of the Global Dermatology Devices Market Report:

Key Market Players

Investors

Venture capitalists

Small- and medium-sized and large enterprises

Third-party knowledge providers

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Global market producers, distributors, traders, and suppliers

Research organizations, consulting companies, and various alliances interested in this sector

Government bodies, independent regulatory authorities, and policymakers

Get a discount on the Global Dermatology Devices Market report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1462

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Segmentations of the Dermatology Devices Market

This market is segmented based on Types, Applications, and Regions. The growth of each segment provides accurate forecasts related to production and sales by Types and Applications, in terms of volume and value for the period between 2022 and 2030. This analysis can help readers looking to expand their business by targeting emerging and niche markets. Market share data is given on both global and regional levels. Regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Research analysts assess the market positions of the leading competitors and provide competitive analysis for each company. For this study, this report segments the global Dermatology Devices market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Segments Covered in this report are:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Diagnostic Devices

Treatment Devices

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Diagnostic Devices

Treatment Devices

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/dermatology-devices-market

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 25 July 2022, TheraClearX, a non-invasive, in-office acne treatment that targets the underlying causes of mild to moderate acne, such as comedonal, pustular, and inflammatory acne vulgaris, has been commercialized in the United States by STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a healthcare technology company focused on developing, commercializing, and branding innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions.

The treatment devices segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period which is attributed to the accessibility of a wide range of dermatological treatment options and introduction of innovative laser device technologies. For example, Lumenis Ltd., the world's leading producer of energy-based medical devices for cosmetic, surgical, and ophthalmic applications, launched the NuEra Tight with FocalRF technology on 17 August 2020. The technology provides a breakthrough in personalized non-invasive RF body treatments that are tailored to each patient's exact demands, helping to drive market revenue growth.

The diagnostic devices segment is expected to register a steady CAGR during the forecast period. It is further sub-segmented into skin cancer diagnosis and others. Given the rise in skin cancer prevalence, the sub-segment of skin cancer diagnosis has the largest revenue share. Furthermore, new research and development on skin cancer diagnostics is driving market revenue growth. For example, roughly 3.3 million individuals in the United States are diagnosed with basal and squamous cell carcinomas each year. URSKIN is a device created by researchers at Huntsman Cancer Institute (HCI) and the University of Utah that employs a technology known as non-visual electrical impedance demography to exploit changes in the electrical properties of skin that occur during cancer cell proliferation (EID).

Market in North America is expected to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period, which is attributed primarily to rising frequency of skin cancer and other skin conditions such as atopic dermatitis and psoriasis, as well as widespread awareness of cosmetic operations. Acne, for example, is the most common skin condition in the United States, affecting up to 50 million individuals each year. Acne affects around 85 percent of individuals between the ages of 12 and 24. According to recent studies, about 8 million individuals in the United States suffer from psoriasis. As a result, the region's expanding prevalence of skin disorders is rising demand for dermatological devices.

Additional information offered by the report:

Along with a complete overview of the global Dermatology Devices market, the report provides detailed scrutiny of the diverse market trends observed on both regional and global levels.

The report elaborates on the global Dermatology Devices market size and share governed by the major geographies.

It performs a precise market growth forecast analysis, cost analysis, and a study of the micro- and macro-economic indicators.

It further presents a detailed description of the company profiles of the key market contenders.

Request Customization as per your specific requirement@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1462

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of our clients. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the customization options, and our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your needs.

Latest Published Reports by Emergen Research:

interventional cardiology market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/interventional-cardiology-market

small modular reactor market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/small-modular-reactor-market

cell-free dna testing market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cell-free-dna-market

smart glass market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-glass-market

biometrics market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/biometrics-market

diabetic care market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/diabetic-care-market

human centric lighting market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/human-centric-lighting-market

needle coke market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/needle-coke-market

automated breast ultrasound market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automated-breast-ultrasound-market

direct-to-consumer genetic testing market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/direct-to-consumer-genetic-testing-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.