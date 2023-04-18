Aircraft Braking System Market Research Study on Revenue, Statistics, Industry Growth, and Demand for 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 10.90 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.6%, Market Trends – Technological improvement in aircraft braking component

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The most current market research report from Emergen Research, which focuses on the global Aircraft Braking System Market, provides in-depth analysis of each of the market's major segments. The research on the global Aircraft Braking System Market include information on market size, revenue growth rate, industry data, revenue splits by regional markets, gross margins, production costs, and product portfolios. The report also highlights a number of other micro- and macroeconomic factors, including the most important drivers, opportunities, trends, difficulties, supply and demand ratios, production and consumption patterns, stringent regulatory frameworks, and a wide range of other factors.

The global aircraft braking system market size is expected to reach USD 15.11 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 3.6% in 2030, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Technological improvement in aircraft braking component, such as use of carbon versus steel, and increase in operations in the commercial aircraft industry are major factors driving market revenue growth. Aircraft braking system plays a vital role in aircraft handling operations such as takeoff, landing, and taxiing, while the aircraft is on ground. In the middle of 1980s, Safran Landing Systems introduced carbon brakes to the commercial aviation sector on airplanes (it was Messier-Bugatti- Dowty at the time). According to a recent analysis, carbon brakes are easily retrofittable into all current commercial and military aircraft models. When compared to steel brakes, carbon brakes offer a significant weight savings that results in a lighter aircraft and directly lowers fuel consumption and engine emissions.

Competitive Landscape:

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Aircraft Braking System market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Aircraft Braking System market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

Safran, Honeywell International, Inc., Meggitt PLC., Collins Aerospace, Beringer Aero, Jay-Em Aerospace , Grove Aircraft Braking system Systems Inc., Parker-Hannifin Corp, Crane Holdings, Co., and Matco MFG

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 22 June 2022, Honeywell and TP Aerospace, a major aftermarket supplier of wheels and brakes, collaborated to help the charity organization Orbis International and its Flying Eye Hospital provide eye care McDonnell Douglas MD-10 aircraft, Honeywell, and TP Aerospace will jointly supply wheels and brake material to support continuous maintenance services of Orbis Flying Eye Hospital. Modern teaching facilities, such as an operating room, a classroom, and pre- and post-operative rooms, are all included in the hospital.

The actuators segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Using actuators has a number of advantages and serve a crucial but undervalued purpose. A brake actuator is the piece of equipment that converts compressed air force in air reservoir into a mechanical force that activates the brake. Without the actuator, air brakes would not be able to operate, however air brake actuators and systems, are developing. New long-stroke air brakes need modifications to existing actuator designs and more modifications will be required as new air disc braking systems enter the market. Development of long-stroke air brakes has led to changes in actuators. Different varieties of actuators are available, including those for 3-in. long-stroke, 2.5-in. brakes, and regular stroke.

The power brake segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. When a manual or boosted system fails to produce hydraulic pressures required to stop a large airplane, power braking systems are used. Hydraulic system of airplane is the sole source employed by this technology to apply brakes. The toe-brakes on rudder pedals now regulate force generated by brakes rather than pilot's physical strength. A valve opens when the brake is engaged, letting hydraulic fluid into the brake lines. This valve is designed to provide pilot a ‘feel’ for braking action that is proportional to the force applied to brakes and regulates how much hydraulic fluid flows into the brake lines.

The fixed wing segment is expected to account for large revenue share over the forecast period. An aircraft with fixed wings, powered by a jet engine or a propeller, has wings that do not move. These are used for longer excursions more frequently than rotary-wing aircraft because they can fly farther between refueling stops. Horizontal wings, fuselage, vertical stabilizer, horizontal stabilizer, and landing gear commonly make up a fixed wing aircraft's airframe. Braking system is a constant in all aircraft designs even though some of these parts are absent from certain of them.

The North America market is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period, which is attributed to increasing activities by key market players in countries in this region. According to Parker Hannifin's, a U.S. manufacturer who intends to purchase Meggitt, a UK-based aerospace company for £6.3 billion (USD 8.8 billion) in cash to nearly triple the size of its aerospace systems division, aerospace mergers are becoming more common in nations such as the U.S. This merger activity in the aircraft industry, which has been badly disrupted by Covid-19 pandemic, has resumed as a result of this acquisition. The agreement was reached by parties in the third quarter of 2022.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Wheels

Brake Discs

Brake Housing

Valves

Actuators

Accumulator

Electronics

Actuation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Power Brake

Boosted Brake

Independent Brake

Aircraft Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Fixed Wing

