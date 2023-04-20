Ford Service Coupon Elaborates on Services for Electric Vehicles

Ford's 1st All-Electric Truck: The F-150® Lightning Ford Logo Every vehicle needs auto care. Don Hinds Ford, Inc. is striving to make this essential need more accessible to the surrounding communities.

No vehicle on the road can last without services. EVs may be the future, but the future is still grounded in reality at the moment.

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Electric vehicles (EVs) are one of the automotive industry's latest innovations. Although hybrid vehicles have been around for some time, all-electric vehicles are slowly flooding the market and becoming the new marker for "the latest and greatest" on the road. However, even the most recent additions to the all-electric lineup can't escape the inevitable. Ford Service Coupon is here to elaborate that electric vehicles also need their fair share of auto services.



The Difference Between Electric and Gasoline-Powered Vehicles

Although most Ford vehicles and models from other makes operate under the same frame, there's quite a large difference between electric and gasoline-powered vehicles. The key difference is also the most obvious: their power sources. Electric vehicles were designed to be more efficient and long-lasting than traditional gas-powered models. These innovative vehicles run off a specially crafted battery that can last up to fifteen to twenty years. As technology continues to advance, that number will only increase.

Of course, gas-powered Ford cars, trucks, and SUVs can hold their own. However, its engine and systems need frequent maintenance to ensure that everything continues to run smoothly. While electric vehicles may cost more currently, gas-powered vehicles need more care and service to ensure that everything continues to work as intended. Anyone who's owned a vehicle before the turn of the decade knows that common auto services include the following:

- Engine & Transmission Services (Fluid Changes)

- Tire Services (Tire Rotations and Pressure Checks)

- Battery Services (Battery Tests & Replacements)

- Brake Services (Brake Inspections & Brake Pad Replacements)

EVs might last longer than gas-powered vehicles, but they still need routine services to ensure that all of their delicate electrical systems remain working. Although electric vehicles don't have the same lengthy checklist that gas-powered vehicles have, they also have their own fair share of necessary services.



Services Electric Ford Vehicles Need that Owners Should Remember

The two greatest advantages of owning an electric vehicle are that EVs require maintenance less often and don't need as many routine auto services and repairs as gas-powered vehicles. Unlike traditional vehicles that need to be brought in every few months for an oil change and other services, most EVs only need at least a yearly checkup (maybe even an every two years checkup). For example, most Ford all-electric vehicles only need service at least once a year.

Unlike gas-powered vehicles, EVs don't need any checks or replacements for spark plugs, motor oil and associated filters, multiple gears, clutch fluids, exhaust systems, fuel lines, hoses, etc. because they don't have these gas-centric parts and systems. Instead, EVs have their own unique parts and accessories that need routine inspections, including the following:

- High-voltage battery pack

- Electric motor(s)

- Charging ports

- Battery management system's (BMS) liquid cooling tubes, fans, and software

Without these parts, a typical EV wouldn't be able to function properly, including the ones manufactured by Ford. Instead of gas and an engine, EVs siphon and convert their power from their high-voltage battery packs. Of course, motors geared for gasoline won't work, so EVs are equipped with electric motors instead.

Like a gas-powered engine, the battery can overheat. Gas engines use motor oil as a coolant, while EVs have the BMS and its cooling mechanisms. Not to mention, these batteries are rechargeable, so the charging ports have to be functional otherwise the EV will eventually run out of energy.

Electric vehicles may have their own unique set of parts and systems to maintain. However, it also shares some systems and parts with gas-powered ones. Similar to classic cars, these parts and systems need to be regularly maintained to ensure that the electric vehicle lasts as long as intended. These shared services include the following:

- Brakes

- Gear fluid

- A/C & Cabin air filter

- Tires

- Suspension joints

- Parking brake

- Steering rack & power steering system

- Auxiliary battery pack

- Internal electrical systems (e.g., infotainment software, lights, etc.)

- Windshield wipers, seat belt, airbags, & other safety functions and accessories

No matter if it's an electric vehicle or a gas-powered one, they all need routine services to ensure that all of their parts remain in working order. One of the many responsibilities of a vehicle owner, Ford model or otherwise, is to remember their car, truck, or SUV's maintenance schedule. This is especially true for EVs, which have some parts that are dangerous for non-experts to handle at home because there's a chance they could be electrocuted if not careful. The safest and most reliable way to service an electric vehicle is to bring it to a reputable auto repair shop that specializes in EVs, such as a dealership or other specialist location.

Affording maintenance service can be difficult for many, but it doesn't have to be with Ford Service Coupon, a money-saving service available to all Ford customers in the Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee areas who need to save on essential auto services. Maintenance is a crucial part of owning any vehicle, and Ford Service Coupon aims to help drivers across the country get the services they need the most at a price no one can beat. For more information on how Ford Service Coupon is helping these communities call 859-341-6603 or email them at info@fordservicecoupon.com.

