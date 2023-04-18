Dialysis Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Trends, Growth and Demand Report 2022- 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing incidence of glomerulonephritis, inflammations, and cysts in kidneys is a key factor driving dialysis market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 94.90 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.68%, Market Trends – Rapid advancements in dialysis systems and increasing initiatives regarding assisted peritoneal dialysis” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Dialysis Market Research Report added by Emergen Research to its expanding repository is an all-inclusive document containing insightful data about the Dialysis market and its key elements. The report is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and is curated with an intent to offer the readers and businesses a competitive edge over other players in the industry. The report sheds light on the minute details of the Dialysis industry pertaining to growth factors, opportunities and lucrative business prospects, regions showing promising growth, and forecast estimation till 2030. In order to provide precise projections of the Dialysis market in the upcoming years, the report analyses historical data and the present situation. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the elements that could either support or hinder market expansion in the upcoming years. The entire effect of the pandemic on the Dialysis market and its key categories is thoroughly estimated in the research. The impact of the pandemic on various market regions is also covered in the paper. It also provides an assessment of the pandemic's present and potential future effects on the keyword market.

Dialysis is a crucial medical procedure for purification of blood artificially in case of patients who have non-functional kidneys, or their kidneys are damaged due to physical injury, co-morbidities, or other medical conditions. According to the statistics of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over six million adults over the age of 18 are diagnosed with kidney disease in the U.S., which accounts for 2.4% of the total U.S. adult population. Diabetes and high blood pressure have been attributed as the leading causes of the medical condition. Untreated diabetes can result in clusters of blood vessels in kidneys, which prevent filtration of blood, whereas high pressure can cause narrowing or weakening of arteries around the kidneys, both of which result in decreased function of the organ, increasing dependency on dialysis. Recent advancements have enabled medical device manufacturers to develop devices that enable patients to receive dialysis on a daily basis in the convenience of their homes, which is expected to increase demand for dialysis procedures and drive revenue growth of the global dialysis market during the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The hemodialysis segment is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share during the forecast period. The relative ease of performing the procedure and minimal invasion make it a preferable mode of dialysis for patients undergoing dialysis. The procedure involves removal of blood from the patient through an intravenous needle and filter it by passing it through a dialyzing filter before pumping it back into the patient. Presence of medical professionals during hemodialysis for assistance has increased adoption of the procedure among patients, and is expected to boost revenue growth of the segment over the coming years.

The software and services segment accounted for moderate revenue share in 2021. Increasing dependence of geriatric and aged patients for assisted dialysis procedures is driving revenue growth of this segment. Assisted peritoneal dialysis services have been implemented and offered in many countries in Europe. Companies have developed Electronic Medical Records (EMRs) in recent years in order to make dialysis procedures more accessible and easy for patients.

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report also studies the key companies of the Dialysis market along with analysis of their business strategies, M&A activities, investment plans, product portfolio, financial standing, gross profit margin, and production and manufacturing capacities.

Some players analyzed in the report are:

NephroPlus, Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, DaVita Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medtronic plc, Nipro Corporation, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., and Dialife SA

The report further divides the Dialysis market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the Dialysis market.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hemodialysis

Conventional Hemodialysis

Daily Hemodialysis

Nocturnal Hemodialysis

Peritoneal Dialysis

Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis

Automated Peritoneal Dialysis

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Equipment

Dialyzers

Catheters

Water Treatment Systems

Software and Services

Instruments

Drugs

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospitals

Nursing Homes

Home Care

