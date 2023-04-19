Southern New Jersey In-Home Care Agency Welcomes New Marketing Manager

Bebe Liberto, Marketing Manager at Comfort Keepers of Galloway

Comfort Keepers of Galloway, NJ, a leading in-home senior care agency, is thrilled to announce this promising new addition to their team.

My mission is to show people early on that in-home care is an amazing preventative tool that can decrease times of crisis for seniors.” — Bebe Liberto

GALLOWAY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Comfort Keepers of Galloway, NJ, is proud and excited to announce the newest member of their team, Bebe Liberto. Liberto will take on a marketing manager role at the in-home care agency. Among many other things, her new responsibilities will be to continue to build name recognition for Comfort Keepers in the local area and show prospective clients why they should choose Comfort Keepers for their in-home care needs over the competition.

Comfort Keepers, a leading in-home senior care agency in Galloway, is independently owned and operated by Kelly Marrero. Her team of compassionate caregivers and staff have a prominent reputation for providing exceptional in-home care to seniors and disabled individuals in the area, and she looks forward to collaborating with Liberto on the agency’s marketing efforts. Comfort Keepers is an award-winning organization that strives to provide the highest quality care to local seniors so their families have peace of mind that their beloved seniors can retain some independence by being given the opportunity to remain comfortably in their homes. With a commitment to excellence and providing compassionate care, this establishment's already prominent reputation hopes to exceed expectations with Liberto on board.

Prior to joining Comfort Keepers, Liberto worked as an account executive with Atlanticare Hospice and received her BBA in business from the University of Miami. She has worked in healthcare for over 20 years, beginning her career in 1988, and cites dependability, honesty, and a hardworking nature as some of her greatest assets. Her personal goal is to help as many people as she can. Her mission, she states, "is to show people early on that in-home care is a preventative tool that can decrease times of crisis for seniors." She understands that getting help early can decrease injuries, falls, and other unnecessary and detrimental accidents for seniors.

She is passionate about the home care industry and helping seniors, so when she heard Comfort Keepers was hiring, she wanted to pursue the opportunity to still work in the industry she loves while also modifying the way she helps people. Comfort Keepers of Galloway's plans for the future now that Liberto has joined the team are to continue to grow the business and become the number one provider of home care in the community and ensure that Comfort Keepers is the first name that comes to mind when someone thinks of home care. She looks forward to helping Marrero and the team at Comfort Keepers of Galloway maintain their already stellar reputation and continue to build the business throughout the local area.

Recently married in January of this year, Bebe Liberto lives in Lanoka Harbor, NJ, with her new husband. She has four kids and one beautiful granddaughter, Princess Sofia, and is looking to adopt a puppy in the near future.