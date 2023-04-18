North America Parking Meter Apps Market Expected to Growth at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period 2028

North America Parking Meter Apps Market

“The parking meter apps market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 32.86 million in 2021 to US$ 107.69 million by 2028."

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parking meter apps are mobile applications designed to help drivers find and pay for parking in cities and towns with metered parking spaces. These apps allow users to locate available parking spots, pay for parking using their smartphones, and receive reminders when their time is about to expire.

This report is the market consisting of a detailed description and analysis based on the various types of products available in a wide range of end-user summaries on other markets “North America Parking Meter Apps Market”, has introduced a new report titled. This report includes an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The report offers a complete and analytical look at various companies striving to achieve high market shares in the North America Parking Meter Apps Market. This report includes various drivers as well as factors impeding the growth of this market during the forecast period. The report presents the market opportunities and a tangible impact on the key players dominating the market.

Click Here to Get a Sample PDF Copy of the Latest Research on the North America Parking Meter Apps Market in 2021:

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00026710

Top Companies in the North America Parking Meter Apps Market include:

• INRIX, Inc.

• Parkopedia

• Arrive (ParkWhiz)

• ParkMobile, LLC

• Passport Labs, Inc.

• Flowbird

• PayByPhone

• EasyPark

North America Parking Meter Apps Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the North America Parking Meter Apps Market on the basis of the Types are:

• Android

• iOS

On the basis of Application, the North America Parking Meter Apps Market is segmented into:

• Personal

• Businesses

•

Click Here to Buy Now:

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00026710

Reasons to buy report

-To understand the North American parking meter apps market landscape and identify market segments that are most likely to guarantee a strong return

-Stay ahead of the race by comprehending the ever-changing competitive landscape for the North American parking meter apps market

-Efficiently plan M&A and partnership deals in the North American parking meter apps market by identifying market segments with the most promising probable sales

-Helps to take knowledgeable business decisions from a perceptive and comprehensive analysis of the market performance of various segment from the North American parking meter apps market

-Obtain market revenue forecast for the market by various segments from 2019-2028 in the North American region.

Some popular parking meter apps include:

1. ParkMobile: ParkMobile allows users to find and pay for parking in over 3,000 cities across the United States. The app also lets users extend their parking time remotely and receive alerts when their time is running out.

2. PayByPhone: PayByPhone is another popular parking meter app that allows users to pay for parking in over 400 cities worldwide. Users can also receive reminders before their time expires, and extend their parking time remotely.

3. SpotHero: SpotHero is a parking reservation app that lets users reserve parking spots in advance in over 300 cities across the United States. The app also offers discounts on parking rates in some cities.

4. PassportParking: PassportParking allows users to find and pay for parking in over 1,000 cities across North America. Users can also remotely extend their parking time and receive alerts when their time is running out.

Using a parking meter app can save time and hassle, as users no longer need to search for a meter or worry about having the correct change on hand. Additionally, many parking meter apps offer discounts and promotions for frequent users, making them a cost-effective option for city parking.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data for up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

About Us:

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription services for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & semiconductors; Aerospace & Defence; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

Contact Us:

If you have any questions about this report or would like further information, please contact us:

Contact person: Sameer Joshi

Email: sales@businessmarketinsights.com

Phone: +16467917070