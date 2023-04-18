Investment in Research and Development Drives Anatomic Pathology Market to Reach USD 65.50 Billion by 2030

Rising interest in personalized medicine is a significant factor driving the global anatomic pathology market revenue growth

Anatomic Pathology Market Size – USD 35.33 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.0%, Market Trends – Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in North America” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global anatomic pathology market is expected to reach USD 65.50 Billion in 2030 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. One of the major factors driving revenue growth of this market is increasing cancer prevalence in addition to other target diseases. For instance, in 2020, there was an estimated 19.3 million new cancer diagnoses and 10 million cancer deaths across the globe.

One-half of all cases and 58.3% of cancer deaths for both sexes were expected to occur in Asia by 2020, where 59.5% of the world’s population resides. Europe accounts for 22.8% of all cancer cases and 19.6% of cancer deaths, although accounting for 9.7% of the global population, with the Americas accounting for 20.9% of cases and 14.2% of mortality across the globe. Rising demand for anatomic pathology to aid in the evaluation procedure of diseases owing to increasing prevalence of various kinds of cancer across the globe is driving revenue growth of the market.

A medical specialty called anatomic pathology focuses on identifying disorders by looking at tissues and organs both microscopic and macroscopically. Anatomic pathologists utilize their knowledge to develop precise diagnoses, direct treatment choices, and track the development of diseases. They examine the alterations that take place in tissues as a result of disease or injury. To offer patients comprehensive care, they collaborate closely with other medical specialists like surgeons, oncologists, and radiologists. Anatomic pathology is a vital part of contemporary medicine and plays a significant role in the early diagnosis and treatment of diseases like cancer.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 5 September 2022, Epredia, which is a global leader in precision cancer diagnostics, announced the acquisition of anatomical pathology providers Microm Microtech France (MMFrance) and Laurypath by its parent firm PHC Holdings Corporation as part of a planned expansion of Epredia's European base.

The consumables segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate during the forecast period, which is attributed to significant level of consumables utilization in scientific studies, affordable rates of consumables, and easy availability in addition to continuous technological improvements and targeted efforts by key market players to produce anatomic pathological tools with superior design. On 29 January 2021 for example, Sakura Finetek USA, Inc. announced two new antibodies, including PReferentially expressed Antigen in MElanoma (PRAME). When paired with other antibodies, the anti-PRAME antibody can aid in the differentiation of melanoma from benign melanocytic tumors. New technological advances by leading market players are expected to drive revenue growth of the segment.

The hospital laboratories segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period owing to large patient pool of cancer patients, frequent readmissions, advanced infrastructure, and highly qualified staff. Pathologists and hospital managers are expected to establish an effective and efficient molecular pathology service that can grow to meet increasing molecular testing and individualized treatment options. By partnering with other stakeholders and building systems and networks, hospitals provide individualized treatment based on best outcomes evidence on time, showing the value of healthcare services and enhancing the lives of all patients. These factors are expected to drive revenue growth of the segment.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Danaher Corporation, PHC Holdings Corporation, Abcam plc., Hologic, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., BD, Sakura Finetek USA, Inc., Merck KGaA, and Bio SB.

The report analyzes the market based on different categories such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions. It offers key insights into the factors that are expected to influence the growth of the segments and sub-segments.

Emergen Research has segmented the global anatomic pathology market on the basis of product and service, application, end-use, and region:

Product and Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Services

Histopathology

Cytopathology

Consumables

Antibodies

Primary

Secondary

Kits & Reagents

Stains & Solvents

Fixatives

Others

Probes

Others

Instruments

Slide Staining Systems

Tissue Processing Systems

Cell Processors

Microtomes

Embedding Systems

Coverslippers

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Disease Diagnostics

Cancer

Breast Cancer

Gastrointestinal Cancer

Lung Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Others

Other Diseases

Medical Research

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Hospital Laboratories

Clinical Laboratories

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Anatomic Pathology market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Anatomic Pathology market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Anatomic Pathology market.

Radical Highlights of the Anatomic Pathology Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Anatomic Pathology market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Anatomic Pathology market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

