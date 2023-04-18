Tempo Recognizes Leading Solution Partners With Its 2023 Partner Awards

Annual awards program honors the top partners in sales, enterprise solutions, customer retention and more

Tempo Software, a leading provider of portfolio management solutions for product development organizations, today honored the company's top solution partners around the world as part of its annual Tempo Partner Awards. Tempo has built a network of more than 600 partners, enabling them to grow their customer base to over 28,000 customers globally.

"Tempo has the great pleasure of working with an incredible group of solution partners who leverage our portfolio management solutions to provide value to shared customers and we're pleased to be able to honor this year's Tempo Partner Award recipients," said Mark Lorion, CEO at Tempo Software. "With the support of our extensive network of partners, Tempo is able to reach a broad user base and empower enterprises across the globe to work efficiently and adaptably."

The Tempo solution partners receiving awards are helping customers build better – supporting their effort with enterprise solutions and services for digital transformation, agility at scale, and IT service management (ITSM).

The solution partners recognized for the 2023 Tempo Partner Awards include:

"We value our partnership with Tempo, and are honored to be recognized as Tempo's top-selling partner for the second year in a row," said Dan Teixiera, head of enterprise agility and tooling, Cprime. "As leaders of strategic roadmapping, time and capacity planning, and portfolio management, Tempo's suite of Jira applications support our customers and deliver the best-in-class service that we are proud to offer them. Our partnership is stronger than ever, and we are on track to make 2023 even more successful."

To learn more about the solution partners in Tempo's global network, please visit the company's Partner Directory. To join forces with one of the largest vendors in the Atlassian Ecosystem, learn more about how to become a partner.

ABOUT TEMPO SOFTWARE

Tempo Software offers integrated applications for time management, resource planning, budget management, strategic roadmapping, and program management for product management and software engineering teams. Our customers gain an unrivaled understanding of time and effort, and they improve how their teams plan and manage their work. This provides an aligned understanding of and plan for how time – the most precious, and finite resource – is optimized. Tempo Software is seamlessly integrated across popular DevOps tools and a natural and automated part of users' workflows.

Headquartered in Boston, Tempo Software is one of the largest and most successful companies in the Atlassian ecosystem. With one out of three Fortune 500 companies choosing Tempo, the company has more than 28,000 customer across a range of industries in more than 100 countries. It works with hundreds of partners around the world, offering resale, training, and consultancy in local languages. To learn more about Tempo, visit www.tempo.io.

