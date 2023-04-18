2023 Zhejiang Trade Service Cloud Expo (Digital Cultural Tourism Services Session) officially Launched

ZHEJIANG, CHINA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 2023 Zhejiang Trade Service Cloud Expo (Digital Cultural Tourism Service Session) officially opened on the afternoon of March 23.

This session is hosted by Department of Commerce of Zhejiang Province and organized by Zhejiang Times International Exhibition Service Co., Ltd. The activity aims to deeply promote the brand of "Zhejiang service serves the world" , guide cultural and tourism service enterprises in our province to carry out digital marketing, help enterprises stabilize customers, expand the market, and further enhance the reputation and influence of cultural and tourism services in our province.

In recent years, digital technologies such as AI, big data, cloud computing, and virtual reality have been widely applied in content consumption, product innovation, comprehensive governance and other aspects of the cultural and tourism industry. Digital technology has increasingly become a new driving force for integrating innovation of the cultural and tourism industry, bringing profound changes to the entire industry.

This session integrates the upstream and downstream industrial resources of Zhejiang Province's cultural tourism industries, fully mobilizing the subjective initiative of the provincial digital tourism content and service, digital tourism platform, digital cultural tourism IP, digital cultural innovation and other leading enterprises. A 3D panoramic booth is built on the "Global Digital Trade Cloud Expo Platform", providing one-stop services for cultural tourism service trade and information exchange between Zhejiang enterprises and other countries through 24-hour online display and online service systems. Relying on the brand influence and high-quality resources of the Global Digital Trade Expo-Future Digital Cultural Tourism Conference, this session launched an online business matchmaking meeting, organized 30 exhibitors from Zhejiang digital cultural tourism industry, and conducted a 9-day one-on-one business negotiation and exchange with 50 professional purchasers from the global digital cultural tourism industry, so as to provide timely communication and cooperation opportunities for Zhejiang digital cultural tourism service institutions and overseas cultural tourism service enterprises and further promote the deep integration of digital technology with the cultural tourism industry.

A cloud forum focusing on hot topics such as promoting scientific management of cultural tourism, enriching diverse industry status of cultural tourism, and enhancing high-quality cultural tourism experiences through digitization is held during the session to explore innovative development models that integrate cultural tourism and digital economy at home and abroad. At the forum, Anouar CHETOUI, the Chief Representative of the Tunisian National Tourism Administration in China, Michel Gonzalez, the director of a hotel group, Stevanovic, the Chief Representative of the Shanghai Representative Office of the Serbian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Lin Junxiong, the Director of CITYNEON China and other international institutions’ representatives discussed freely on new opportunities for international smart cultural tourism cooperation with digital applications as the start. Representatives of participating enterprises such as Zhejiang University Academy of Cultural Heritage, Hangzhou Huwei Comprehensive Energy Co., Ltd., Sikaodou(Hangzhou) Technology Co., Ltd., and Zhejiang Lede Digital Culture and Creativity Co., Ltd. delivered keynote speeches for exploring the future transformation and development of the entire cultural tourism industry from the perspective of metaverse integration and digital upgrading.