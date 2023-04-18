At a CAGR of 6.2%, Drive by Wire Market Size To Reach USD 37.77 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing investment in Drive by System by major Other Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and system manufacturers is a significant factor driving the market

Drive by Wire Market Size – USD 20.60 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.2%, Market Trends – Growth of connected infrastructure ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research has recently published a comprehensive research study titled "Drive by Wire Market is Growing Rapidly", indicating a rising interest in Drive by Wire research in the year 2023.

The global drive by wire market size is expected to reach USD 37.77 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 6.2% in 2032, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising development of autonomous vehicles can be attributed to the steady market revenue growth of drive by wire. Drive-by-wire systems enable autonomous software to send signals to the car, employing a control mechanism to steer, accelerate, brake, and change gears as necessary in the world of autonomous automobiles. This system can manifest itself in a variety of ways, including full ‘robot-in-the-seat’ systems, systems that just transmit electronic messages (through the vehicle CANBus), and systems that integrate into the current power-assisted vehicle architecture. The ‘automotive’ technological stack already present in the vehicle is what truly enables the software to ‘steer’ the vehicle, despite the considerable effort (and expense) that has gone into developing autonomous software. The drive by wire technology is therefore still the most crucial safety component for autonomous vehicles, with enormous ramifications for time-to-market, safety, dependability, and scalability.

One of the main factors, which could restrain revenue growth of the market is the high cost of systems and the lack of semiconductor chips, which can disrupt automotive drive by wire supply chains. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, the cost of each drive-by-wire system will increase by between USD 1,000 and USD 2,000. Increase in the overall cost of the car could limit revenue growth of the market. The global microclip shortage also cost the automotive sector more than USD 200 billion in 2021. In order to focus on truck assembly, which has greater profit margins, Ford and other significant international manufacturers stopped production at a number of their factories. The continuous shortage of semiconductor chips has already caused businesses that require them to reconsider their long-term purchasing strategies.

Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Nexteer Automotive, CTS Corporation, Ficosa Internacional SA, Kongsberg Automotive, Hitachi, Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, and Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Drive by Wire Market – Segmentation Assessment

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Brake by Wire

Park by Wire

Shift by Wire

Steer by Wire

Throttle by Wire

Sensor Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Brake Pedal Sensor

Hand Wheel Angle Sensor

Gear Shift Position Sensor

Pinion Angle Sensor

Park Sensor

Throttle Pedal Sensor

Throttle Position Sensor

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Actuator

Electronic Control Unit (ECU)

Engine Control Module (ECM)

Electronic Throttle Control Module (ETCM)

Electronic Transmission Control Unit (ETCU)

Feedback Motor

Parking Pawl

Regional Analysis:

» North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

