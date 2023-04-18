Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market Share and Growth to Reach USD 20.29 Bn at a CAGR of 6.7% By 2032 - Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Explore the dynamic world of automotive charge air cooler companies and their impact on driving growth in the market

Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market Size – USD 10.51 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.7%, Market Trends – Rising demand for reduced fuel consumption and emissions ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research has recently published a comprehensive research study titled "Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market is Growing Rapidly", indicating a rising interest in Automotive Charge Air Cooler research in the year 2023.

The global automotive charge air cooler market size reached USD 10.51 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for reduced fuel consumption and emissions in addition to increasing penetration of turbochargers in automobiles are a few of the factors driving the market revenue growth. Increasing automotive production and rapid urbanization are factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. Major automotive companies are increasingly involved in research and development for downsizing engines.

Automotive charge air coolers help to reduce the temperature of the air entering the engine, allowing for more efficient combustion and increasing fuel economy which is essential as fuel prices are rising. Automotive charge air coolers help to increase the power output of an engine by allowing for more efficient combustion which results in improved acceleration and top speeds. According to European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), 79.1 million motor vehicles were produced globally in 2021, a 1.3% increase over 2020. Growing popularity of turbocharged engines is another factor driving demand for charged air coolers. Intercooler also called an automotive charge air cooler, is used with turbocharged engines to decrease the temperature of the air coming in from the turbocharger. This makes the air denser, which amplifies the engine's power and efficiency. This is especially helpful for high-powered engines that need a lot of air to compete. Furthermore, the cooler air decreases the risk of engine knock, which is caused by a high-compression ratio. Automotive charge air coolers help reduce maintenance costs in the long run by improving engine efficiency and reducing wear and tear on the engine components. The cooler air also reduces the amount of heat transferred to the engine components, protecting them from premature damage. Such factors are driving revenue growth of the market.

However, growing preference for electric vehicles and increasing focus on reducing tailpipe emissions are expected to provide some restraints to revenue growth of the market.

Valeo Service, T.RAD Co., Ltd., Dana Limited, Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, MODINE MANUFACTURING COMPANY, AKG Group, Sterling Thermal Technology, BorgWarner Inc., and Radicon

Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market – Segmentation Assessment

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Light commercial vehicle

Heavy commercial vehicle

Passenger vehicle

Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Liquid-cooled

Air-cooled

Position Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Integrated

Standalone

Regional Analysis:

» North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

