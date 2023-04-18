Smart Shelves Market Size to Boost USD 15.34 Billion in 2030 | By Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Discover how smart shelves companies are propelling the growth of the smart shelves market.

Smart Shelves Market Size – USD 2.47 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 22.4%, Market Trends – Use of automation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for smart shopping ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart shelves market size is expected to reach USD 15.34 Billion at a robust revenue CAGR of 22.4% in 2030, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by factors such as increased use of technologies such as IoT and RFID in retail. Smart shelves are made with transistors combined with a Radio Frequency Identification Reader (RFID) sensor that is integrated inside, above, or behind shelves. Automation of retail shop inventory is made possible by a sensor network that powers digital shelf technology. A conceptual design and method of operation for sensor-based smart shelves is suggested to lessen manual inventory work of a retail business. These smart shelves have ability to recognize and gauge amount of groceries in stock at a supermarket shop. In addition, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is currently accelerating innovation in digital sphere, to increase operational effectiveness of retail business. When the quantity of grocery products reaches a certain threshold, smart shelves also notifies appropriate employees. Weight sensors and cameras with AI were used in the design of suggested smart shelves.

A recent trend in the market is use of real-time retail innovation. Built on a robust end-to-end Intel architecture, AVA Retail's Smart Shelf technology can identify when a customer picks up or interacts with a key product and quickly launch a video or product-specific presentation, with a highly relevant, dynamic, and enjoyable way to buy. Another trend is use of inventory automation and AI. For instance, an automated inventory solution developed by Adroit Worldwide Media and Intel can help retailers with three major issues, properly tracking hundreds of SKUs on the shelf, automating production and auditing of planograms, and grabbing shoppers attention in-store. Furthermore, with a high degree of accuracy, specially created Arctic Warfare Magnum (AWM) fascia is equipped with super-wide-angle low-light HD cameras that track customer behavior at the point of engagement and recognize facial gestures to gauge whether or not a customer likes a product.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Smart Shelves market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Competitive Terrain:

The global Smart Shelves industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.

Market Segmentations of the Smart Shelves Market

This market is segmented based on Types, Applications, and Regions. The growth of each segment provides accurate forecasts related to production and sales by Types and Applications, in terms of volume and value for the forecast period. This analysis can help readers looking to expand their business by targeting emerging and niche markets. Market share data is given on both global and regional levels. Regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Research analysts assess the market positions of the leading competitors and provide competitive analysis for each company. For this study, this report segments the global Smart Shelves market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Leading Market Players Profiled in the Report:

SES-Imagotag, Pricer, Trax Image Recognition, Avery Dennison Corporation, Samsung, E Ink Holding Inc., Intel Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., and Solum

Segments Covered in this report are:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Hardware

Cameras

IoT Sensors

Radio Frequency Identification (RDFI) Tags & Readers

Digital Displays

Electronic Shelf Labels

Other Hardware

Software & Solutions

Professional Services

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Planogram Management

Inventory Management

Pricing Management

Content Management

Other Applications

Regional Outlook:

North America (the U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Middle East & Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Research Report on the Smart Shelves Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Who are the dominant players of the Smart Shelves market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Smart Shelves market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Smart Shelves market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Smart Shelves market and its key segments?

