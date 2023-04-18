Intelligent Drug Discovery Market| Demand, Growth, Revenue Analysis by 2027 with CAGR of 39.4%

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report talks about the shift in demands and emerging trends that are expected to drive the growth of the Intelligent Drug Discovery market. The rising demand for the Intelligent Drug Discovery market is expected to drive the demand for Intelligent Drug Discovery market, thereby bolstering the growth of the industry. Moreover, the report also studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

The global Intelligent Drug Discovery Market is forecasted to be worth USD 3,711.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The intelligent drug technology market is growing, and several pharmaceutical companies are focusing on the development of drugs using artificial intelligence. The pharma companies are taking advantage of the technology to discover drugs for more complex diseases. The growing adoption of cloud-based applications and the expiration of patented drugs will pave the way for new generic and OTC medicines, which will influence market demand.

Geographical Segmentation:

The latest research report entails an in-depth analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Intelligent Drug Discovery Market, gauging their revenue share over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyses the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading market regions profiled in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key participants include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google, NVIDIA Corporation, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Atomwise, Inc., Insilico Medicine, Exscientia, Bioage, and Envisagenics, among others.

Market Taxonomy:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Intelligent Drug Discovery Market on the offering, technology, application, end-user, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Software

Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Machine Learning

Supervised Learning

Deep Learning

Reinforcement Learning

Unsupervised Learning

Other Technologies

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Neurodegenerative Diseases

Metabolic Diseases

Immuno-Oncology

Cardiovascular Disease

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Contract Research Organizations

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes

Intelligent Drug Discovery market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2021.

Take a Look at our Related Reports:

