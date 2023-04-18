Intelligent Drug Discovery Market| Demand, Growth, Revenue Analysis by 2027 with CAGR of 39.4%
The growing demand for cost-effective medicines and the adoption of cloud-based applications will drive the demand for intelligent drug discovery.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report talks about the shift in demands and emerging trends that are expected to drive the growth of the Intelligent Drug Discovery market. The rising demand for the Intelligent Drug Discovery market is expected to drive the demand for Intelligent Drug Discovery market, thereby bolstering the growth of the industry. Moreover, the report also studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.
The global Intelligent Drug Discovery Market is forecasted to be worth USD 3,711.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The intelligent drug technology market is growing, and several pharmaceutical companies are focusing on the development of drugs using artificial intelligence. The pharma companies are taking advantage of the technology to discover drugs for more complex diseases. The growing adoption of cloud-based applications and the expiration of patented drugs will pave the way for new generic and OTC medicines, which will influence market demand.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/356
Geographical Segmentation:
The latest research report entails an in-depth analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Intelligent Drug Discovery Market, gauging their revenue share over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyses the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading market regions profiled in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Key participants include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google, NVIDIA Corporation, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Atomwise, Inc., Insilico Medicine, Exscientia, Bioage, and Envisagenics, among others.
Market Taxonomy:
Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope
Definition and forecast parameters
Methodology and forecast parameters
Data Sources
Chapter 2:
Executive Summary
Business trends
Regional trends
Product trends
End-use trends
Chapter 3:
Industry Insights
Industry segmentation
Industry landscape
Vendor matrix
Technological and innovation landscape
Chapter 4:
Company Profile
Business Overview
Financial Data
Product Landscape
To get leading market solutions, visit the link below: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/intelligent-drug-discovery-market
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Intelligent Drug Discovery Market on the offering, technology, application, end-user, and region:
Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Software
Services
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Machine Learning
Supervised Learning
Deep Learning
Reinforcement Learning
Unsupervised Learning
Other Technologies
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Neurodegenerative Diseases
Metabolic Diseases
Immuno-Oncology
Cardiovascular Disease
Others
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Contract Research Organizations
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes
Get a customization of a report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/356
The report addresses the following key points:
The report provides a forecast of Intelligent Drug Discovery market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Intelligent Drug Discovery market
The report further analyses the changing market dynamics
Regional analysis and segmentation of the Intelligent Drug Discovery market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth
Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors
In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies
Intelligent Drug Discovery market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2021.
Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.
Take a Look at our Related Reports:
Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electric-vehicle-charging-infrastructure-market
Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-adaptive-lighting-market
Gene Editing Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/gene-editing-market
Intelligent Lighting Control Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/intelligent-lighting-control-market
Smart Irrigation Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-irrigation-market
About Us:
At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+91 90210 91709
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn