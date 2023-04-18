Global Lymphedema Diagnostics Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2032

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing global numbers of lymphedema, cancer, and kidney-related disorders is a significant factor driving global lymphedema diagnostics market

Market Size – USD 30.2 Million in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.4%, Market Trends – Rising rates of cancer-related lymphedema in North America

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global lymphedema diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 61.9 Million in 2032 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing funding, investments, and grants for lymphedema research is a major factor driving market revenue growth. Lymphedema is a chronic illness generally characterized by swelling in any area of body's tissues, most notably arms and legs. Lymphedema arises as a result of lymphatic system injury, which can also arise following breast cancer treatment.

For instance, on 03 February 2022, Koya Medical, a healthcare organization with the goal of revolutionizing lymphatic and venous treatment through a full range of cutting-edge, customer-focused platforms, announced the conclusion of a USD 26 million Series B funding. Asahi Kasei Ventures, Cadence Healthcare Ventures, and other new investors joined current investors Arboretum Ventures and Scientific Health Development in the round, which was led by 3x5 Partners. In addition, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer and lymphedema, coupled with increasing focus on quality of healthcare is another factor driving revenue growth of the market.

The biggest markets for lymphedema diagnostics are in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Due to the high frequency of lymphedema in the area, the United States has the largest market in North America and accounts for a sizeable portion of the overall market. Due to an ageing population, rising healthcare costs, and an increase in lymphedema cases, the Asia Pacific area is predicted to have considerable market expansion.

Scope of Research:

The market Size Value in 2022: USD 30.2 million

CAGR (2023-2032): 7.4%

Report Coverage: Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking. Competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Customization Scope: 10 hrs free customization and expert consultation

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

The key companies studied in the report are:

GE HealthCare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Hitachi, Ltd., Canon Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Stryker, Fluoptics, Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co., LTD., and ESAOTE SPA

The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on the detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.

Key Highlights From the Report

On 14 January 2021, according to Koya Medical, a healthcare company that specializes in the treatment of lymphedema and venous disease, a USD 11 million Series A investment round was finalized. Aphelion Capital has joined previous investors Zühlke Ventures, Scientific Health Development Partners, Bolt, and InnerProduct Partners in this round.

The lymphoscintigraphy segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. This is due to lymphoscintigraphy providing potential for early illness identification owing to its ability to detect molecular activity and lymphoscintigraphy's non-invasiveness. Lymphoscinitigraphy makes it possible to do a less intrusive operation with fewer side effects and a lower morbidity rate than more invasive surgery, which is also expected to drive market revenue growth .

The cancer segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share during the forecast period. This is due to rising prevalence of lymphedema brought on by cancer. For instance, when more lymph nodes and lymph veins are removed or harmed during cancer treatment or biopsies, probability of getting lymphedema increases. Secondary lymphedema is the most serious side effect of breast cancer treatment.

The North America market is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. This is due to rising prevalence of cancer-related lymphedema. For instance, lymphedema, a potentially serious illness, affects approximately 1 million Americans each year. In addition, better insurance coverage policies and increasing usage of technologically advanced diagnostic imaging technology are other factors driving market revenue growth.

Lymphedema Diagnostics Market Segmentation:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

X-ray Lymphography

Lymphoscintigraphy

Computed Tomography

Ultrasound Imaging

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Bioimpedance Analysis

Near-infrared Fluorescence Imaging

ICG Lymphography

Fluorescein Sodium Microlymphangiography

Disease Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Cancer

Cardiovascular Disease

Inflammatory Diseases

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Research & Academic Institutes

Others

On the basis of types, the market is segmented into Type 1, Type 2, and Type 3. Type 1 is expected to show a significant growth in the forecast period. Type 2 AND type 3 are estimated to show a profitable growth in the coming years.

The professional intelligence study key questions:

What is the current market size of the lymphedema diagnostics market, and what is its projected growth rate over the next few years?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the lymphedema diagnostics market, and how are they expected to evolve in the future?

What are the major technological advancements in lymphedema diagnostics, and how are they impacting the market?

What are the most prevalent lymphedema diagnostic tests and procedures, and how are they differentiated from one another?

Who are the major players in the lymphedema diagnostics market, and what are their market shares?

What are the key trends and developments in the lymphedema diagnostics market, and how are they likely to impact market growth?

What are the regulatory frameworks governing lymphedema diagnostics, and what are the potential challenges and opportunities for market players?

Regional Segmentation:

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into the following regions: 1) North 2) America 3) Latin America 4) Europe 5) Asia Pacific 6) Middle East & Africa. The market is expected to be dominated by North American nations closely followed by European countries. Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth owing to recent advancements and rising investments in the R&D sector.

The report addresses the following key points:

The report estimates the expected market size .

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Lymphedema Diagnostics market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

