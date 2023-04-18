Agricultural Pheromones Market Size is Projected to Worth USD 7,992.4 Million by 2027 at CAGR of 15.3%

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing pest proliferation in agricultural lands is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Market Size – USD 2,550.0 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 15.3%, Market Trends –Growing sustainable agricultural practices ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report offers a comprehensive understanding of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market growth and expansion. COVID-19 has affected the global economy by interfering with production and demand, causing market disruption, and inducing financial instability.

The global agricultural pheromones market is projected to be worth USD 7,992.4 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The agricultural pheromones market is observing high demand attributed to increasing pest proliferation in agricultural lands. Pheromones are a vital part of monitoring and management methods intended for agricultural crop pests. Mass trapping, mating disruption, push-pull, and attract-and-kill are amongst the direct approaches for pest control depending on pheromones' application. For instance, pheromones traps find usage in monitoring particular pests in agricultural lands. Constant monitoring of insects allows infestation detection prior to its occurrence. Early pest detection using pheromone traps lessens damage to agricultural crops and plants.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/345

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

The Global Agricultural Pheromones Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Agricultural Pheromones Market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

Key participants include Koppert Biological Systems, Suterra LLC, Pherobank BV, Certis Europe BV, Isagro Group, Biobest Group NV, BASF SE, Bio Controle, ISCA Technologies, and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., among others.

Key Highlights from the Report

In October 2019, CABI entered into a collaboration with Koppert Biological Systems for sustainable agricultural practice to combat the tomato leafminer. The partnership is intended to make sustainable biological controls accessible to invasive weeds and pests in developing and underdeveloped nations.

Mating disruption is garnering significant traction in the market attributed to its diverse cropping circumstances. The pheromones application for pest control provides a promising solution to the challenges associated with the development of substitutes to mitigate hazards caused by chemical pesticides to the environment and human health.

The growing resistance of pests to conventionally used pesticides has increased the demand for agricultural pheromones.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/345

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Agricultural Pheromones industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

Emergen Research has segmented the global agricultural pheromones market on the basis of product type, application mode, function, crop type, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sex Pheromones

Aggregation Pheromones

Others

Application Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Traps

Sprayers

Dispensers

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Mating Disruption

Detection & Monitoring

Mass Trapping

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Field Crops

Orchard Crops

Vegetables

Others

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/345

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Research Methodology

Market Overview

Regional Landscape

Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Types

Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Applications

Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions

North America Market Analysis and Forecast

Europe Market Analysis and Forecast

Asia Pacific Market Analysis and Forecast

Latin America Market Analysis and Forecast

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis and Forecast

Competitive Landscape

In conclusion, the Agricultural Pheromones Market report is an exhaustive database that will help readers formulate lucrative strategies. The Agricultural Pheromones Market report studies the latest economic scenario with value, drivers, constraints, growth opportunities, challenges, demand and supply ratio, production capacity, import/export status, growth rate, and others. Additionally, the report also undertakes SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis to study the leading companies.

Take a Look at our Related Reports:

Data Center Infrastructure Management Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/data-center-infrastructure-management-market

Digital Signage Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/digital-signage-market

Applicant Tracking System Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/applicant-tracking-system-market

Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electronic-drug-delivery-systems-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.