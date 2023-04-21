KaJ Labs announces Jot Art's (JOT) Launch on MEXC Global Cryptocurrency Exchange

The Jot Art project aims to provide a mixed reality(XR) ecosystem powered by the novel A.I blockchain Lithosphere with community and player-owned economies.
Jot Art is a game changer, excited to see the games built form this ecosystem. ”
— Joel Kasr, Founder KaJ Labs
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The leading digital asset and cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC Global will list Jot Art on April 25th. The Jot Art project aims to provide a mixed reality(XR) ecosystem powered by the novel A.I blockchain Lithosphere with community and player-owned economies.
The first game from Jot Art is the RPG Finesse game series. Finesse currently features 2 series; Shadow Warriors & The Kingdom. The Finesse series takes a Play-to-Earn (P2E) approach to reward players after battle wins.
JOT is the payment & governance token for the Jot Art metaverse. JOT holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, pay for internal services in all Jot Art games, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn 𝓙OT when they play various games within the Jot Art metaverse and through user-generated content initiatives. JOT is on TRON (TRC20).
With the listing on MEXC Global, the mixed reality ecosystem has the opportunity to access more than 7 million users around the globe. MEXC Global will not only provide JOT with added liquidity, but also become a strong contributor to help Jot Art build a more robust community where people can access and take a part in the AI-powered next generation blockchain that is built for Web3 interoperability and beyond.
JOT will be listed on MEXC Global at 12:00 UTC on April 25th.
###
About KaJ Labs
KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization focusing on AI and blockchain technology. We’re driven to create innovative products that work for the greater good around the globe.
About Lithosphere
Lithosphere is a next-generation network for cross-chain decentralized applications powered by AI and Deep Learning.
About Jot Art
Jot Art is the cross-chain metaverse to play, create own and earn. Jot Art’s mission is to provide an ecosystem for everyone to create amazing distributed virtual experiences with community and player-owned economies.
Media Contact
Dorothy Marley
Phone: (707)-622-6168
Email: media@kajlabs.com
KaJ Labs Foundation
4730 University Way NE 104- #175
Seattle, WA 98105-4412
United States
