Automotive Composites Market to Reach USD 12.32 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 11.2% By Emergen Research

Market Size – USD 5.33 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.2%, Market Trends – Rising usage of natural fibers in automotive applications

Increasing awareness among OEMs regarding stringent government regulations and rising demand for electric vehicles are some key factors driving market revenue growth ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automotive composites market size reached USD 5.33 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 11.2%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Need for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to comply with increasingly stringent government regulations as well as rising demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) are some key factors driving global automotive composites market revenue growth. Increased usage of natural fibers in automotive applications, which are both cost-effective and environmentally beneficial, is expected to support revenue growth of the market going ahead. The cost per kilo of weight saved in vehicle weight reduction techniques would be higher with EVs. In standard drive periods, conventional vehicles use more energy while accelerating, but can also recover kinetic energy during braking and slowing down. A braking energy recovery system is available in SEAT cars, in which the kinetic energy released during slowing, and also when coasting, is turned into electrical energy by means of a specially designed generator, which is similar to a dynamo

The latest research report is dubbed as the first document encompassing the latest information about the Automotive Composites market that has been gravely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The global health crisis poses significant threats to the future growth of the Automotive Composites industry. The report assesses the profound changes in this business setting caused by the outbreak and considers the prominent market aspects that have been severely disrupted by the pandemic. The report thus expounds on the rapidly changing market scenario in this COVID-19 era, which aims to help businesses involved in this sector overcome the pandemic’s gripping effects and formulate new growth strategies to boost the COVID-19 preparedness.

Key Market Competitors Profiled in the Report:

SGL Carbon SE, Toray Industries, Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Teijin Limited, Hexcel Corporation, UFP Technologies, Inc., Solvay S.A., Hexion Inc., Huntsman Corporation, and Gurit Holding

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Natural fibers segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period because of its environmentally beneficial features. Natural materials including fruits, stalks, and leaves are used to produce these composites. Flax, hemp, kenaf, and jute are examples of natural fibers utilized in composites that are used in the production of automotive components.

Resin Transfer Molding (RTM) segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. RTM is a production method for components made from fiber plastic composites. It involves pouring a reaction resin onto the dry, semi-finished fiber parts, and these parts are consequently immersed by applying pressure within a closed vessel. The method reduces material waste and overall component cycle times by approximately five minutes on average.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for a larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period due to presence of a large number of major market players such as Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Teijin Limited, and Toray Industries, Inc. among others in countries in the region.

In February 2021, Teijin Ltd. announced installation of composite compression molding line at its Benet Automotive s.r.o. automotive composites business. Teijin made the investment to address rising demand for its composite parts from European automakers.

This market is segmented based on Types, Applications, and Regions. The growth of each segment provides accurate forecasts related to production and sales by Types and Applications, in terms of volume and value for the period between 2020 and 2028. This analysis can help readers looking to expand their business by targeting emerging and niche markets. Market share data is given on both global and regional levels. Regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Research analysts assess the market positions of the leading competitors and provide competitive analysis for each company. For this study, this report segments the global Automotive Composites market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Emergen Research has segmented the global automotive composites on the basis of fiber type, product, resin type, manufacturing process, application, and region:

Fiber Type Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP)

Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP)

Natural Fiber (NF)

Product Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Metal Matrix Composites

Polymer Matrix Composites

Ceramic Matrix Composites

Resin Type Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Thermoset

Thermoplastic

Regional Analysis of the Automotive Composites Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Automotive Composites market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2028

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Automotive Composites market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

